Based on a Japanese manga series written and illustrated by Hiroyuki Takei, ‘Shaman King’ or ‘Shāman Kingu’ is a supernatural adventure shounen anime show. It tells the story of You Asakura, a young shaman who dreams of holding the eponymous title someday. He teams up with his fiancée Anna and friend Manta as the grand competition approaches to determine who the next Shaman King will be. This is the second TV anime adaptation of Takei’s work after the Studio Xebec series that aired for 64 episodes between July 4, 2001, and September 25, 2002. The 2021 adaptation is set to cover all 35 volumes of the new complete edition of the manga series. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming episode of the reboot.

Shaman King Episode 6 Release Date

‘Shaman King’ episode 6, titled ‘Yoh vs. Horohoro!’, is slated to release on May 6, 2021, on TV Tokyo, TVO, TVA, TSC, TVh, TVQ, and BS TV Tokyo. Most members of the 2001 series cast reprised their roles in the 2021 anime. Studio Bridge produced the series, with Jouji Furuta serving as the director and Shouji Yonemura as the main scriptwriter. Yuki Hayashi created the music for the anime, while Satohiko Sano designed the characters. As with the 2001 series, Megumi Hayashibara sang both the opening and ending themes for the 2021 reboot. They are “Soul Salvation” and “#Boku no Yubisaki,” respectively.

Where to Watch Shaman King Season 1 Online?

‘Shaman King’ reboot episodes will be available on Netflix at a later date.

Shaman King Episode 6 Spoilers

In episode 5, after what happened with Tokageroh, Ryu’s latent shaman powers awakens. Anna informs Ryu that she has fused his body with Mosuke’s spirit. As they return home together, Manta observes to Ryu that You probably uses stars to gain a message and special powers. At that moment, the shooting star Ragoh appears in the night sky. Ragoh and comet Keito travel around the Earth in opposite directions every 500 years, letting the shamans know that hours of the Shaman Fight are near.

Silva of the Patch Tribe comes to test You to see if he is a fitting candidate for the Shaman Fight. All You has to do is to land a hit on Silva. Initially, You and his guardian spirit are overwhelmed by Silva’s Silver Arms, which is a combination of five animal spirits. This leads You to learn how to manifest Oversoul, connecting his samurai guardian spirit Amidamaru to a Katana.

Silva shoots a concentrated blast of Furyoku at You from his O.S. Totem Pole Cannon. You manages to block it with his Oversoul and finally land a hit on Silva, earning a place in the Shaman Fight. Silva gives him his Oracle Bell, from which You will receive all his future instructions about the tournament. In episode 6, You might fight against Usui Horokeu of the Ainu Tribe. The fight will likely occur at the Sunshine 60 building in Ikebukuro.

