Based on a Japanese manga series written and illustrated by Hiroyuki Takei, ‘Shaman King’ or ‘Shāman Kingu’ is a supernatural adventure shounen anime. It revolves around You Asakura, a laidback and idealistic young man who wants to win the eponymous title so he can have an easy life. In the pilot episode, he befriends Manta, an ordinary boy, who becomes one of his closest allies. You’s fiancée, Anna Kyoyama, an extremely talented and powerful itako or traditional Japanese shaman, soon joins the team and starts helping You with training.

This is the second TV anime adaptation of Takei’s work after the Studio Xebec series that aired for 64 episodes between July 4, 2001, and September 25, 2002. The 2021 adaptation is set to cover all 35 volumes of the new complete edition of the manga series. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming episode of the reboot.

Shaman King Episode 9 Release Date

‘Shaman King’ episode 9, titled ‘Yoh vs. Ren Again!’, is slated to release on May 27, 2021, on TV Tokyo, TVO, TVA, TSC, TVh, TVQ, and BS TV Tokyo. Most members of the 2001 series cast reprised their roles in the 2021 anime. Studio Bridge produced the series, with Jouji Furuta serving as the director and Shouji Yonemura as the main scriptwriter. Yuki Hayashi created the music for the anime, while Satohiko Sano designed the characters. As with the 2001 series, Megumi Hayashibara sang both the opening and ending themes for the 2021 reboot. They are “Soul Salvation” and “#Boku no Yubisaki,” respectively.

Where to Watch Shaman King Season 1 Online?

‘Shaman King’ reboot episodes will be available on Netflix at a later date.

Shaman King Episode 9 Spoilers

In episode 8, Manta’s father, the owner of a major energy company in Japan, comes to see him. It is revealed that he knows about You and his family. He orders Manta to sever all ties with You. When Manta tries to protest, his father slaps him and tells him that he will travel to America to attend a university. Later, when Manta tries to talk to You, the latter seemingly ends their friendship.

Undaunted, Manta follows You to the latter’s home, where You has gone back to train before his big match against Ren. You’s grandfather takes You to the Yomi Cave, where You spends seven days and nights to train his Furyoku. Meanwhile, Manta arrives in You’s hometown with Ryu but finds Tamao, an orphan brought up by You’s family, blocking their paths. Anna arrives with Amidamaru and reveals to Tamao that her guardian ghosts, Ponchi and Conchi, were lying to her.

When You comes out of the cave, there is not much change in his personality, but he finds that his Over Soul has improved quite a bit. Now, Amidamaru can talk even in Over Soul state. In episode 9, You and Ren will likely have their match at Mata Cemetery in West Tokyo. They are so evenly matched that the fight between them might end in a draw.

