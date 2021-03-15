Developed by Hiroko Utsumi (‘Yu-Gi-Oh!: The Dark Side of Dimensions’) in collaboration with Bones Studios (‘My Hero Academia’), ‘SK8 the Infinity’ (stylized ‘SK∞’) or ‘Esu Kē Eito’ is an original sports anime about skateboarding. The story predominantly revolves around Langa Hasegawa and Reki Kyan. They meet when Langa relocates from Canada to Okinawa following his father’s death. After Reki introduces him to skateboarding, Langa, who has been snowboarding since he was a child, discovers that his skills transition well to the new sport. With Reki’s help, he quickly becomes part of the skateboarding community. The anime premiered on January 10, 2021, as part of ABC and TV Asahi’s ANiMAZiNG!!! programming block. Here is everything you need to know about its upcoming episode.

SK8 the Infinity Episode 10 Release Date

‘SK8 the Infinity’ episode 10, titled ‘DAP Not Needing Words,’ is set to release on March 21, 2021. Ichirō Ōkouchi wrote the script for the season. Ryō Takahashi composed the music, and Michinori Chiba handled the character designs. Rude-α sang the opening theme track “Paradise,” while Yūri performed the ending theme track “Infinity.”

Where to Watch SK8 the Infinity Season 1 Online?

Episodes of the anime with original Japanese audio and English subtitles are available on Funimation, AnimeLab (New Zealand and Australia), and Wakanim (Scandinavia) on the day of their airing in Japan. Furthermore, Spanish and Portuguese subtitled versions are available on Funimation. Russian, German, and French subtitled versions are available on Wakanim. Funimation began releasing the English dubbed version of the episodes on February 6, 2021.

SK8 the Infinity Episode 10 Spoilers

In episode 9.5, Shadow and Miya recount the story so far with Carla’s video recordings while Cherry receives treatment for his injuries. The two of them recall how they met Langa and were later defeated by him in respective beef. It is revealed they are both aware of the recent falling out between Langa and Reki and ardently hope that their friends will reconcile.

Shadow and Miya then move on to watch footage from their trip to the hot springs in Miyakojima and wonder about the identities of the mysterious masked individuals whom they met there. Carla then shows them Snake, the enigmatic skater who defeated Shadow. There is also some footage from Langa and Adam’s first beef that ended in a stalemate after the police arrived. The episode ends as Shadow and Miya realize that Cherry is coming and try to shut Carla down. Episode 10 might depict Miya’s beef against Adam.

Read More: Best Sports Anime of All Time