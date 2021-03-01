Developed by Hiroko Utsumi (‘Yu-Gi-Oh!: The Dark Side of Dimensions’) in collaboration with Bones Studios (‘My Hero Academia’), ‘SK8 the Infinity’ (stylized ‘SK∞’) or ‘Esu Kē Eito’ is a sports anime about skateboarding. It revolves around Langa Hasegawa and Reki Kyan, who become fast friends after Reki introduces Langa to his favorite action sport and the thriving subculture surrounding it. Langa, who has grown up snowboarding, effectively incorporates that sport’s skills into skating and quickly becomes famous, earning the nickname, “Snow.” The anime premiered on January 10, 2021, as part of ABC and TV Asahi’s ANiMAZiNG!!! programming block. Here is everything you need to know about its upcoming episode.

SK8 the Infinity Episode 9 Release Date

‘SK8 the Infinity’ episode 9, titled ‘We Were Special Back Then,’ is set to release on March 7, 2021. Ichirō Ōkouchi wrote the script for the season. Ryō Takahashi composed the music, and Michinori Chiba handled the character designs. Rude-α sang the opening theme track “Paradise,” while Yūri performed the ending theme track “Infinity.”

Where to Watch SK8 the Infinity Season 1 Online?

Episodes of the anime with original Japanese audio and English subtitles are available on Funimation, AnimeLab (New Zealand and Australia), and Wakanim (Scandinavia) on the day of their airing in Japan. Furthermore, Spanish and Portuguese subtitled versions are available on Funimation. Russian, German, and French subtitled versions are available on Wakanim. Funimation began releasing the English dubbed version of the episodes on February 6, 2021.

SK8 the Infinity Episode 9 Spoilers

Episode 8 starts with a flashback. Adam skates against an opponent in search of his “Eve.” Back in the present day, Adam reveals the schedule for the tournament. Langa, Joe, and some others proceed to the next round. Meanwhile, Langa and Reki are both miserable since they parted ways. During one of the preliminary matches, a mysterious and new skater sets a new record by finishing the race earlier than anyone else. It is revealed that the new skater is Tadashi, who has joined the tournament because he wants to defeat Adam/ Ainosuke and stop him from skating ever again. Adam seems genuinely worried as Tadashi was the one who taught him how to skate.

The episode also offers glimpses of Ainosuke’s past, showing how his aunts abused him as a child. Reki watches a TV interview featuring a shoemaker, who explains that he considers supporting exceptional athletes to be a fortunate thing. Meanwhile, Kiriko thanks Superintendent Matsumura for his help in bringing down Takano. Kiriko states that it isn’t over yet, revealing her plans of arresting Ainosuke at some point soon.

Miya becomes disturbed by Reki’s continued absence and wants to visit him. Shadow advises him against it. The elimination round of the tournament begins. Shadow easily wins his first match. The second match is between Langa and Joe. As both of them wait at the starting line, Joe explains his philosophy about skateboarding: All skaters are idiots.

After the race begins, Langa and Joe seem to be evenly matched until Joe executes a flawless signature move called Power Break to gain a significant advantage over Langa. In episode 10, the winner of this race might be revealed. Kiriko might continue her efforts of bringing down Ainosuke.

Read More: Best Sports Anime of All Time