‘SSSS Dynazenon’ or ‘SSSS.Dynazenon’ is a mecha science fiction anime series. It is a sequel to the 2018 show ‘SSSS Gridman.’ Both shows are part of the extended Gridman Universe, with Gridman being the first entry and Dynazenon the second. Tsuburaya Productions revealed that it was developing ‘SSSS Dynazenon’ during its Tsubucon convention in December 2019. The story is set in a fictional universe with parallel worlds, immortal beings that can create massive kaiju by tapping into the negative emotions of troubled young men and women, and heroic mecha warriors. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming pilot episode of ‘SSSS Dynazenon.’

SSSS Dynazenon Episode 1 Release Date

‘SSSS Dynazenon’ episode 1, titled ‘What Is a Monster User?’, is set to premiere on April 2, 2021, on Tokyo MX, BS11, and MBS. Tsuburaya Productions developed the anime as a collaborative project with Studio Trigger. The latter company also developed the 2018 anime. Yoshiki Usa produced the series, with Akira Amemiya serving as the primary director and Keiichi Hasegawa as the primary writer. Shirou Sagisu provided the music, and Masaru Sakamoto designed the characters. Tsuyoshi Nonaka created the design for the eponymous mecha. Takara Tomy, or simply Tomy, an entertainment merchandise company that was part of the production of the 1993–94 tokusatsu series ‘Gridman the Hyper Agent,’ is also involved with ‘SSSS Dynazenon.’ Masayoshi Ooishi sang the opening theme “Imperfect,” while Maaya Uchida performed the ending theme “Strobe Memory.”

Where to Watch SSSS Dynazenon Season 1 online?

Viewers in the US, Canada, Ireland, and the UK can watch ‘SSSS Dynazenon’ episodes with original Japanese audio and English subtitles on Funimation. The Portuguese and Spanish subtitled versions of the episodes will also be available on the platform for its Latin American viewers. People in the Scandinavian countries can watch the show with English subtitles on Wakanim. French, Russian, and German subtitled versions of the episodes can also be viewed on the streaming site. The viewers in Australia and New Zealand can catch the English subtitled versions on AnimeLab.

SSSS Dynazenon Episode 1 Spoilers

The “monster user” in the title of the pilot might suggest someone like Akane Shinjo from the 2018 series, whose negative emotions led to the creations of various kaiju. It can also mean something completely different. As with the previous series, most characters in ‘SSSS Dynazenon’ are set to be predominantly teenagers. The eponymous mecha Dynazenon might be from the Hyper World, just like Gridman. He might also be a Hyper Agent.

The mecha might create a bond with the Gauma, and together, they might try to defeat the kaiju that the monster user might have created. Some characters from the ‘SSSS Gridman’ might make appearances in the sequel series. Alexis Kerib, the previous series’ main antagonist, might appear in the new show and play a significant role.

Read More: Best Mecha Anime Shows of All Time