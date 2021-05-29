Developed as part of the Gridman Universe, along with the 2018 release ‘SSSS Gridman,’ ‘SSSS Dynazenon’ is a mecha science fiction anime. The story follows five individuals who become humanity’s last line of defense against kaijus as the pilots of the eponymous robot. The series premiered on April 2, 2021. Here is everything you need to know about its upcoming episode.

SSSS Dynazenon Episode 10 Release Date

‘SSSS Dynazenon’ episode 10 is set to premiere on June 4, 2021, on Tokyo MX, BS11, and MBS. Tsuburaya Productions developed the anime as a collaborative project with Studio Trigger. The latter company also developed the 2018 anime. Yoshiki Usa produced the series, with Akira Amemiya serving as the primary director and Keiichi Hasegawa as the primary writer. Shirou Sagisu provided the music, and Masaru Sakamoto designed the characters. Tsuyoshi Nonaka created the design for the eponymous mecha.

Takara Tomy, or simply Tomy, an entertainment merchandise company that was part of the production of the 1993–94 tokusatsu series ‘Gridman the Hyper Agent,’ is also involved with ‘SSSS Dynazenon.’ Masayoshi Ooishi sang the opening theme “Imperfect,” while Maaya Uchida performed the ending theme “Strobe Memory.”

Where to Watch SSSS Dynazenon Season 1 online?

Viewers in the US, Canada, Ireland, and the UK can watch ‘SSSS Dynazenon’ episodes with original Japanese audio and English subtitles on Funimation. The Portuguese and Spanish subtitled versions will also be available on the platform for its Latin American viewers. People in the Scandinavian countries can watch the show with English subtitles on Wakanim. French, Russian, and German subtitled versions can also be viewed on the streaming site. The viewers in Australia and New Zealand can catch the English subtitled versions on AnimeLab. In Japan, Netflix Japan is streaming the episodes.

SSSS Dynazenon Episode 10 Spoilers

In episode 9, Chise has a nightmare of being ignored by other members of the team. When she wakes up, she finds a dragon-like kaiju has come out of the seed she had, and it is exceptionally responsive to her commands. She names it Goldburn, apparently after a music group she likes. Yume’s sister’s former boyfriend, Futaba Senda, comes to see Yomogi and Yume and states that he doesn’t think Kano committed suicide. As he leaves, Yume becomes emotional and asks Futaba why he didn’t save Kano. Futaba cryptically answers that most people would think that.

Meanwhile, a kaiju appears, and Juuga takes control of it. Goldburn rapidly grows into a massive size. Yomogi knows that he shouldn’t leave Yume alone at this moment, but she forces him to go. However, Gauma sends him right back. Yomogi seemingly saves Yume from Goldburn but realizes that the kaiju doesn’t mean them any harm when it saves Yume’s life. The Dynazenon pilots, Knight, and Goldburn join together to defeat Juuga’s kaiju. Afterward, the victorious group tries to attend a local festival but discovers that it has already ended. So, they decide to have a festival of their own, with fireworks and food.

In episode 10, Chise might unlock the new powers of Goldburn. Sizumu will likely come up with a desperate idea to defeat their opponents. Yume might continue her attempts to learn more about her sister’s death, but now she will not let herself be overwhelmed by her grief.

Read More: Best Mecha Anime Shows of All Time