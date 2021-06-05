Developed as part of the Gridman Universe, along with the 2018 release ‘SSSS Gridman,’ ‘SSSS Dynazenon’ is a mecha science fiction anime. The story revolves around five individuals who become pilots of the eponymous giant robot. Their main objective is to protect Earth from the kaiju and their controllers, the Eugenicists. The series premiered on April 2, 2021. Here is everything you need to know about its upcoming episode.

SSSS Dynazenon Episode 11 Release Date

‘SSSS Dynazenon’ episode 11 is set to premiere on June 11, 2021, on Tokyo MX, BS11, and MBS. Tsuburaya Productions developed the anime as a collaborative project with Studio Trigger. The latter company also developed the 2018 anime. Yoshiki Usa produced the series, with Akira Amemiya serving as the primary director and Keiichi Hasegawa as the primary writer. Shirou Sagisu provided the music, and Masaru Sakamoto designed the characters. Tsuyoshi Nonaka created the design for the eponymous mecha.

Takara Tomy, or simply Tomy, an entertainment merchandise company that was part of the production of the 1993–94 tokusatsu series ‘Gridman the Hyper Agent,’ is also involved with ‘SSSS Dynazenon.’ Masayoshi Ooishi sang the opening theme “Imperfect,” while Maaya Uchida performed the ending theme “Strobe Memory.”

Where to Watch SSSS Dynazenon Season 1 online?

Viewers in the US, Canada, Ireland, and the UK can watch ‘SSSS Dynazenon’ episodes with original Japanese audio and English subtitles on Funimation. The Portuguese and Spanish subtitled versions will also be available on the platform for its Latin American viewers. People in the Scandinavian countries can watch the show with English subtitles on Wakanim. French, Russian, and German subtitled versions can also be viewed on the streaming site. The viewers in Australia and New Zealand can catch the English subtitled versions on AnimeLab. In Japan, Netflix Japan is streaming the episodes.

SSSS Dynazenon Episode 11 Spoilers

In episode 10, a kaiju appears in the sky. The Eugenicists try to take control of it but ultimately fail. It captures thousands of people and traps them inside their own memories. When Yomogi loses Yume and his other comrades, he becomes determined to save them. He gets inside the kaiju through its mouth and finds Yume, who is trapped in the memory of the days before her sister’s death. Yume finally manages to have a conversation with her sister or rather a version of her and discovers that Kano, in the vision, has no desire to commit suicide. This makes Yume accept that her sister’s death in the real world was an accident.

Yomogi frees Gauma, Knight, and Koyomi as well. Together, they attack the kaiju, and after a short but intense battle, the heroes destroy the kaiju. Afterward, they decide to celebrate by having dinner together. In episode 11, Yuma might emerge as a completely different person now that she has fully come to terms with her sister’s demise. The princess from Gauma’s past might make another appearance in the next episode.

