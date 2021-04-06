A part of the Gridman Universe along with the 2018 release ‘SSSS Gridman,’ ‘SSSS Dynazenon’ is a mecha science fiction show. It tells the story of Gauma, an enigmatic kaiju user who has lost the ability to control the monsters. He befriends Yomogi Asanaka, a boy who saves his life by giving him food. When a kaiju attacks the city, Gauma activates the Dynazenon robot with the help of Yomogi, Yomogi’s classmate Yume Minami, and social recluse Koyomi Yamanaka to defeat the colossal menace. The series premiered on April 2, 2021. Here is everything you need to know about its upcoming episode.

SSSS Dynazenon Episode 2 Release Date

‘SSSS Dynazenon’ episode 1, titled ‘What is the Reason for Fighting?’, is set to premiere on April 9, 2021, on Tokyo MX, BS11, and MBS. Tsuburaya Productions developed the anime as a collaborative project with Studio Trigger. The latter company also developed the 2018 anime. Yoshiki Usa produced the series, with Akira Amemiya serving as the primary director and Keiichi Hasegawa as the primary writer. Shirou Sagisu provided the music, and Masaru Sakamoto designed the characters. Tsuyoshi Nonaka created the design for the eponymous mecha.

Takara Tomy, or simply Tomy, an entertainment merchandise company that was part of the production of the 1993–94 tokusatsu series ‘Gridman the Hyper Agent,’ is also involved with ‘SSSS Dynazenon.’ Masayoshi Ooishi sang the opening theme “Imperfect,” while Maaya Uchida performed the ending theme “Strobe Memory.”

Where to Watch SSSS Dynazenon Season 1 online?

Viewers in the US, Canada, Ireland, and the UK can watch ‘SSSS Dynazenon’ episodes with original Japanese audio and English subtitles on Funimation. The Portuguese and Spanish subtitled versions of the episodes will also be available on the platform for its Latin American viewers. People in the Scandinavian countries can watch the show with English subtitles on Wakanim. French, Russian, and German subtitled versions of the episodes can also be viewed on the streaming site. The viewers in Australia and New Zealand can catch the English subtitled versions on AnimeLab.

SSSS Dynazenon Episode 2 Spoilers

In the pilot episode, all the main characters are introduced. One day, while walking back from school, Yomogi spots a young man dying under a bridge. When Yomogi hears the man’s stomach growl, he gives him some of the food he brought to school but didn’t eat. Elsewhere, Koyomi Yamanaka and Chise Asukagawa watch on tv that buildings and cars have suddenly started floating. Chise convinces Koyomi to accompany her to the disturbance spot.

Yume has developed a habit of asking boys to go out on “dates” with her and then not show up. She does the same thing with Yomogi. Gauma is there, and he scolds Yume for her behavior. It is then a kaiju shows up and begins wreaking havoc in the city. Realizing he can’t access his monster user abilities, Gauma turns on the Dynazenon robot, which accepts Yomogi, Yume, and Koyomi as its three other pilots. Working together, the group ultimately wins against the kaiju.

In the next episode, the five protagonists might improve their coordination while handling Dynazenon. Yume might candidly speak to Yomogi about her behavior. The reason behind the kaiju’s sudden arrival might be revealed.

