A part of the Gridman Universe, along with the 2018 release ‘SSSS Gridman,’ ‘SSSS Dynazenon’ is a mecha science fiction anime show. It revolves around Gauma, a kaiju user, who teams up with three teenagers, Yomogi Asanaka, Yomogi’s classmate Yume Minami, social recluse Koyomi Yamanaka to activate the Dynazenon robot and fight an invading kaiju monster. The series premiered on April 2, 2021. Here is everything you need to know about its upcoming episode.

SSSS Dynazenon Episode 3 Release Date

‘SSSS Dynazenon’ episode 3 is set to premiere on April 16, 2021, on Tokyo MX, BS11, and MBS. Tsuburaya Productions developed the anime as a collaborative project with Studio Trigger. The latter company also developed the 2018 anime. Yoshiki Usa produced the series, with Akira Amemiya serving as the primary director and Keiichi Hasegawa as the primary writer. Shirou Sagisu provided the music, and Masaru Sakamoto designed the characters. Tsuyoshi Nonaka created the design for the eponymous mecha.

Takara Tomy, or simply Tomy, an entertainment merchandise company that was part of the production of the 1993–94 tokusatsu series ‘Gridman the Hyper Agent,’ is also involved with ‘SSSS Dynazenon.’ Masayoshi Ooishi sang the opening theme “Imperfect,” while Maaya Uchida performed the ending theme “Strobe Memory.”

Where to Watch SSSS Dynazenon Season 1 online?

Viewers in the US, Canada, Ireland, and the UK can watch ‘SSSS Dynazenon’ episodes with original Japanese audio and English subtitles on Funimation. The Portuguese and Spanish subtitled versions of the episodes will also be available on the platform for its Latin American viewers. People in the Scandinavian countries can watch the show with English subtitles on Wakanim. French, Russian, and German subtitled versions of the episodes can also be viewed on the streaming site. The viewers in Australia and New Zealand can catch the English subtitled versions on AnimeLab. In Japan, Netflix Japan is streaming the episodes.

SSSS Dynazenon Episode 3 Spoilers

In episode 2, Yomogi, Yume, and Koyomi can’t believe what they have accomplished. Gauma tells them that they need training, both with their individual portion of the Dynazenon and as a team. However, Yomogi misses the session because he has to work and later finds Gauma at his home. Although Yomogi considers this to be an inconvenience, his family welcomes Gauma with open arms. However, Yomogi misses yet another session, and a kaiju attacks the city.

Yume and Koyomi help Yomogo in getting more familiar with the Dynazenon. During the group’s battle with the latest kaiju, Yomogi and Yume create an amalgamation of their parts of Dynazenon. In episode 3, the show might reveal more information about the mysterious group of kaiju users from the second episode. Gauma seems to recognize them. The truth about his connection with the group might finally come out.

