A part of the Gridman Universe, along with the 2018 release ‘SSSS Gridman,’ ‘SSSS Dynazenon’ is a mecha science fiction anime show that revolves around the kaiju user Gauma, social recluse Koyomi Yamanaka, Yomogi Asanaka, Yomogi’s classmate Yume Minami, the team that pilots the eponymous colossal robot. In a world that has become kaiju-infested, their main job is to protect humanity from such attacks. The series premiered on April 2, 2021. Here is everything you need to know about its upcoming episode.

SSSS Dynazenon Episode 4 Release Date

‘SSSS Dynazenon’ episode 4 is set to premiere on April 23, 2021, on Tokyo MX, BS11, and MBS. Tsuburaya Productions developed the anime as a collaborative project with Studio Trigger. The latter company also developed the 2018 anime. Yoshiki Usa produced the series, with Akira Amemiya serving as the primary director and Keiichi Hasegawa as the primary writer. Shirou Sagisu provided the music, and Masaru Sakamoto designed the characters. Tsuyoshi Nonaka created the design for the eponymous mecha.

Takara Tomy, or simply Tomy, an entertainment merchandise company that was part of the production of the 1993–94 tokusatsu series ‘Gridman the Hyper Agent,’ is also involved with ‘SSSS Dynazenon.’ Masayoshi Ooishi sang the opening theme “Imperfect,” while Maaya Uchida performed the ending theme “Strobe Memory.”

Where to Watch SSSS Dynazenon Season 1 online?

Viewers in the US, Canada, Ireland, and the UK can watch ‘SSSS Dynazenon’ episodes with original Japanese audio and English subtitles on Funimation. The Portuguese and Spanish subtitled versions of the episodes will also be available on the platform for its Latin American viewers. People in the Scandinavian countries can watch the show with English subtitles on Wakanim. French, Russian, and German subtitled versions of the episodes can also be viewed on the streaming site. The viewers in Australia and New Zealand can catch the English subtitled versions on AnimeLab. In Japan, Netflix Japan is streaming the episodes.

SSSS Dynazenon Episode 4 Spoilers

In episode 3, Gauma, Yomogi, and the others interact with the four kaiju eugenicists. It is revealed that Gauma used to be one of them until he betrayed them about 5,000 years ago. In modern times, they all have been revived for some unknown reason. Yume continues to struggle with her grief over her sister’s death. She visits the school’s music club with Yomogi. Her sister was a member there before her death, and Yume wants to see if anyone remembers her. The club advisor tells them about Kanae, a former student who still keeps in touch. The advisor tells Yume how to contact Kanae.

The kaiju eugenicists take control over yet another kaiju and wreak havoc in the city. The Dynazenon pilots realize that their minds have to be in sync to merge successfully and defeat the kaiju. Gauma reveals to his teammates that he is looking for the woman who revived him. Working together, the Dynazenon pilots defeat and destroy the kaiju. In episode 4, we might learn who or what was behind Gauma’s revival. Yuma might meet Kanae and speak about her sister.

