A part of the Gridman Universe, along with the 2018 release ‘SSSS Gridman,’ ‘SSSS Dynazenon’ is a mecha science fiction anime show. It tells the story of four ordinary individuals who join Gauma, a kaiju user, to pilot a colossal robot named Dynazenon to fight monsters and those who control them. The series premiered on April 2, 2021. Here is everything you need to know about its upcoming episode.

SSSS Dynazenon Episode 5 Release Date

‘SSSS Dynazenon’ episode 5 is set to premiere on April 30, 2021, on Tokyo MX, BS11, and MBS. Tsuburaya Productions developed the anime as a collaborative project with Studio Trigger. The latter company also developed the 2018 anime. Yoshiki Usa produced the series, with Akira Amemiya serving as the primary director and Keiichi Hasegawa as the primary writer. Shirou Sagisu provided the music, and Masaru Sakamoto designed the characters. Tsuyoshi Nonaka created the design for the eponymous mecha.

Takara Tomy, or simply Tomy, an entertainment merchandise company that was part of the production of the 1993–94 tokusatsu series ‘Gridman the Hyper Agent,’ is also involved with ‘SSSS Dynazenon.’ Masayoshi Ooishi sang the opening theme “Imperfect,” while Maaya Uchida performed the ending theme “Strobe Memory.”

Where to Watch SSSS Dynazenon Season 1 online?

Viewers in the US, Canada, Ireland, and the UK can watch ‘SSSS Dynazenon’ episodes with original Japanese audio and English subtitles on Funimation. The Portuguese and Spanish subtitled versions of the episodes will also be available on the platform for its Latin American viewers. People in the Scandinavian countries can watch the show with English subtitles on Wakanim. French, Russian, and German subtitled versions of the episodes can also be viewed on the streaming site. The viewers in Australia and New Zealand can catch the English subtitled versions on AnimeLab. In Japan, Netflix Japan is streaming the episodes.

SSSS Dynazenon Episode 5 Spoilers

In episode 4, that evening spent in the rain finally catches up to Yomogi, and he starts developing typical symptoms of a cold. Yume meets Kanae and tries to find whatever information she can about her late sister. However, she soon realizes that Kanae didn’t know much about her sister and has a very superficial idea of her. Before she leaves, Kanae tells Yume about a guy named Urita, who apparently has a video of Yume’s sister singing.

Meanwhile, Sizumu, one of the kaiju Eugenicists, starts attending Yomogi and Yume’s school. When a kaiju manifests in the city, Mujina takes control of it and starts rampaging. With Yomogi staying at home because of the cold, Chise replaces him in the cockpit. But she is soon overwhelmed. Yume brings Yomogi to the battleground, and they successfully defeat the kaiju. The episode ends as Yume discovers that she has caught a cold from Yomogi. In episode 5, we might learn more about the incident that led to enmity between Gauma and other Eugenicists. Yomogi might accompany Yume to meet Urita.

