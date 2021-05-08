Developed as part of the Gridman Universe, along with the 2018 release ‘SSSS Gridman,’ ‘SSSS Dynazenon’ is a mecha science fiction anime series. It revolves around four ordinary individuals whose lives completely change after meeting the kaiju user Gauma. They subsequently become the pilots of a colossal robot named Dynazenon, which enables them to fight other kaiju users. The series premiered on April 2, 2021. Here is everything you need to know about its upcoming episode.

SSSS Dynazenon Episode 7 Release Date

‘SSSS Dynazenon’ episode 7 is set to premiere on MAY 14, 2021, on Tokyo MX, BS11, and MBS. Tsuburaya Productions developed the anime as a collaborative project with Studio Trigger. The latter company also developed the 2018 anime. Yoshiki Usa produced the series, with Akira Amemiya serving as the primary director and Keiichi Hasegawa as the primary writer. Shirou Sagisu provided the music, and Masaru Sakamoto designed the characters. Tsuyoshi Nonaka created the design for the eponymous mecha.

Takara Tomy, or simply Tomy, an entertainment merchandise company that was part of the production of the 1993–94 tokusatsu series ‘Gridman the Hyper Agent,’ is also involved with ‘SSSS Dynazenon.’ Masayoshi Ooishi sang the opening theme “Imperfect,” while Maaya Uchida performed the ending theme “Strobe Memory.”

Where to Watch SSSS Dynazenon Season 1 online?

Viewers in the US, Canada, Ireland, and the UK can watch ‘SSSS Dynazenon’ episodes with original Japanese audio and English subtitles on Funimation. The Portuguese and Spanish subtitled versions will also be available on the platform for its Latin American viewers. People in the Scandinavian countries can watch the show with English subtitles on Wakanim. French, Russian, and German subtitled versions can also be viewed on the streaming site. The viewers in Australia and New Zealand can catch the English subtitled versions on AnimeLab. In Japan, Netflix Japan is streaming the episodes.

SSSS Dynazenon Episode 7 Spoilers

In episode 6, Yume finds out from the former vice president of the Chorus Club that her sister may have committed suicide after being relentlessly teased because a popular boy was attracted to her. Later, she thanks Yomogi for being there with her. Koyomi meets Inamoto for dinner. However, she soon calls her husband over, further confusing Koyomi. He later runs into Mujina at a restaurant, and they seem to connect over their mutual loneliness, but she nonetheless steals Dynastriker.

Chise finds a kaiju seed that has already started sprouting. Gauma helps Koyomi retrieve Dynastriker. Yume gets the video of her sister being teased by her classmates. The woman whom Yuma and Yomogi met earlier is there among those girls. Yume watches Yomogi interact with his friends at school and realizes that this is what truly harmless teasing looks like. Yomogi tries to ask her about the video, but she suddenly starts acting cold towards him. During the next kaiju sighting, Mujina and Onija work together and easily defeat the pilots. The episode ends as Gridknight shows up and defends Dynazenon. In episode 7, the reason for Gridnight’s sudden arrival might be revealed. We might get more information on what part ‘SSSS Dynazenon’ plays in the larger Gridman Universe.

