Based on a Japanese light novel series written by Toshio Satō and illustrated by Nao Watanuki, ‘Suppose a Kid from the Last Dungeon Boonies Moved to a Starter Town’ or ‘Tatoeba Rasuto Danjon Mae no Mura no Shōnen ga Joban no Machi de Kurasu Yō na Monogatari’ is a fantasy anime that tells the story of Lloyd Belladonna, an unassuming young man with incredible power and abilities. Having spent most of his life in the mythical village of Kunlun, he moves to the Kingdom of Azami’s capital with the desire to become a soldier. On January 4, 2021, the anime premiered on AT-X, Tokyo MX, BS11, AbemaTV, and SUN. Here is everything you need to know about its upcoming episode.

Suppose a Kid From the Last Dungeon Boonies Episode 10 Release Date

‘Suppose a Kid From the Last Dungeon Boonies’ Episode 10, titled ‘Suppose Someone Suggested Taking a Short Trip to Neverland, or Something Impossible Like That?’, is set to release on March 8, 2021. Liden Films produced the anime, with migmi serving as the director and Deko Akao serving as the primary writer. Makoto Iino handled the character designs, and Michiru provided the music. Haruka Yamazaki’s “Suppose It’s the Magic of Courage” has been used as the opening theme of season 1 of the series, while the ending theme track is “I’mpossible?” by Luce Twinkle Wink.

Where to Watch Suppose a Kid From the Last Dungeon Boonies Season 1 Online?

Episodes of the anime with original Japanese audio and English subtitles are available on Funimation (North America and the British Isles), AnimeLab (New Zealand and Australia), and Wakanim (Scandinavia) on the same day of their airing in Japan. Furthermore, the Portuguese subtitled version is available on Funimation, and Russian, German, and French subtitled versions are available on Wakanim.

In Japan, viewers can stream the episodes on U-Next. Muse Animation is simulcasting the English-subtitled episodes in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Philippines, Indonesia, India, Bangladesh, Laos, Myanmar, Nepal, Vietnam, Brunei, Cambodia, and Bhutan on their YouTube channel and certain Southeast Asian countries on Bilibili.

Suppose a Kid From the Last Dungeon Boonies Episode 10 Spoilers

In episode 9, Micona meets Shōma and a priest named Father Sou and receives a treant seed. The King of Azami sends Lloyd and his friends into the new dungeon, where a massive snake has been sighted. Sou enters the dungeon to hunt the snake, while Alka comes into the dungeon looking for Sou.

Micona has grown bitter since the last time she saw Marie. She captures the witch and uses her to lure in Lloyd. The two of them fight, and Lloyd sustains serious injuries while protecting Selen and Phyllo. After he defeats Micona, the snake of the dungeon appears. He is Vritra, the Guardian of Kunlun.

Sou takes advantage of Vritra’s momentary distraction and kills him. Fortunately for Vritra, Selen’s belt is made up of his skin. Although Sou’s attack has destroyed Vritra’s body, his soul finds a new host in the belt. As the dungeon begins collapsing, Alka gets everyone to safety. The episode ends as Alka takes Selen and the belt to Kunlun. In episode 10, Lloyd might take his friends to Kunlun for a visit.

Read More: Best Fantasy Anime of All Time