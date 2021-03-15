Based on a Japanese light novel series written by Toshio Satō and illustrated by Nao Watanuki, ‘Suppose a Kid from the Last Dungeon Boonies Moved to a Starter Town’ or ‘Tatoeba Rasuto Danjon Mae no Mura no Shōnen ga Joban no Machi de Kurasu Yō na Monogatari’ is a fantasy anime show with exceptional comedy, plot development, and character arcs. The story revolves around Lloyd Belladonna, whose terrifying magical and physical abilities are clear to everyone but him. This has happened because he grew up in a village where he was by far the weakest person. In the hopes of becoming a soldier, Lloyd moves to the capital of the Kingdom of Azami. On January 4, 2021, the anime premiered on AT-X, Tokyo MX, BS11, AbemaTV, and SUN. Here is everything you need to know about its upcoming episode.

Suppose a Kid From the Last Dungeon Boonies Episode 12 Release Date

‘Suppose a Kid From the Last Dungeon Boonies’ Episode 12, titled ‘Suppose a Kid From the Last Dungeon Boonies Got Used to Life in a Starter Town,’ is set to release on March 22, 2021. It will be the final episode of the inaugural season of the show. Liden Films produced the anime, with migmi serving as the director and Deko Akao serving as the primary writer. Makoto Iino handled the character designs, and Michiru provided the music. Haruka Yamazaki’s “Suppose It’s the Magic of Courage” has been used as the opening theme of season 1 of the series, while the ending theme track is “I’mpossible?” by Luce Twinkle Wink.

Where to Watch Suppose a Kid From the Last Dungeon Boonies Season 1 Online?

Episodes of the anime with original Japanese audio and English subtitles are available on Funimation (North America and the British Isles), AnimeLab (New Zealand and Australia), and Wakanim (Scandinavia) on the same day of their airing in Japan. Furthermore, the Portuguese subtitled version is available on Funimation, and Russian, German, and French subtitled versions are available on Wakanim.

In Japan, viewers can stream the episodes on U-Next. Muse Animation is simulcasting the English-subtitled episodes in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Philippines, Indonesia, India, Bangladesh, Laos, Myanmar, Nepal, Vietnam, Brunei, Cambodia, and Bhutan on their YouTube channel and certain Southeast Asian countries on Bilibili. On March 8, 2021, Funimation began streaming the English dubbed versions of the episodes.

Suppose a Kid From the Last Dungeon Boonies Episode 12 Spoilers

In episode 11, the visitors travel to the Last Dungeon with Alka and Eug to resurrect Vritra. Alka and Eug explain that it’s a prison to lock away demon lords. Eug further reveals that all other dungeons were built as decoys for this one. Vritra’s resurrection is important because Alka’s powers are tied to his existence. And if Alka loses her powers, the demon lords will escape the prison. Eug completes what is supposed to be Vritra’s resurrection ritual. When Alka says that she feels weak, Eug assures her by saying that it will go away once Vritra gains a real form.

Later, separated from the others, Eug successfully lures the de-powered Alka to a trap. After Alka falls into a large hole, Eug reveals that she plans to use the Holy Sword that Lloyd retrieved some time back to unlock the dungeon. Later, Eug sends Lloyd back to Kunlun to look for Alka and shuts down the portal so that neither he nor any other Kunlun resident can come to the Azami capital. Riho spots Sou with the King of Azami and Shōma and informs the king about Sou’s real identity. She also realizes that Eug might be part of the conspiracy. Meanwhile, Lloyd rescues Alka, who tells him that she has a plan to save the capital. In episode 12, Lloyd and Alka might make their way back to the city to save it from the schemes of Eug, Shōma, and Sou.

