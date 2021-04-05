Based on a manga series of the same name written and illustrated by Shiba, ‘Tensura Nikki: Tensei shitara Slime Datta Ken’ or ‘The Slime Diaries: That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime’ is a spinoff anime show of ‘Tensei shitara Slime Datta Ken,’ an extremely popular isekai fantasy anime about the events following a Japanese corporate worker’s reincarnation in an alternate world as a slime. The spin-off series’ premise revolves around the notion that Rimuru Tempest (a name given to the protagonist by the catastrophe level storm dragon Veldora) has decided to write down his life’s story in a diary. The new series has much lighter tones and themes than the original, which became dark and grim in the later part of the second season.

‘Tensura Nikki’ manga started publishing in April 2018. The anime was supposed to premiere in January 2021, but Japan’s COVID-related situation delayed it until April. Here is everything you need to know about the show’s pilot episode.

Tensura Nikki Episode 1 Release Date

‘Tensura Nikki’ episode 1, titled ‘Residents of the Monster Town,’ is set to premiere on April 6, 2021, on Tokyo MX, MBS, BS11, TV Aichi, TVh, TVQ, GYT, GTV, TV-U, AT-X, and Animax. Studio 8bit, which animates the original show, developed the spin-off, with Yuuji Haibara serving as the primary director and Kotatsumikan as the primary writer. Risa Takai designed the characters, and R.O.N composed the music. Akane Kumada sang the opening theme, ‘Brand New Diary.’ As a completely new group of people leading the spin-off’s staff, its animation and overall look are quite different from the original. All members of the main cast from ‘Tensei shitara Slime Datta Ken’ have reprised their roles in the spin-off.

Where to Watch Tensura Nikki Season 1 online?

Viewers outside Southeast Asia can watch ‘Tensura Nikki’ episodes with original Japanese audio and English subtitles on Crunchyroll on the same day their air in Japan. For the Southeast Asian and South Asian viewers, Muse Asia’s YouTube channel is set to simulcast the episodes.

Tensura Nikki Episode 1 Spoilers

The spin-off is likely to be a slice-of-life comedy series set against a fantastical backdrop. In the pilot episode, Rimuru might explain that paper is a precious commodity in the alternate world, but he has somehow gotten hold of some of it and decided to write a diary. He might state that he wants to record his journey until this point, starting from his death in a stabbing incident in Japan, his reincarnation in a dungeon as a slime, meeting Veldora, his escape from the dungeon, and becoming the leader of the Jura Tempest Federation. The episode might focus on the residents of the monster town, the seat of Rimuru’s political power.

Since its foundation, the town has drawn monsters and other races with the promise of a safe and prosperous life. The episode might depict these beings’ everyday lives, with an additional focus on some of Rimuru’s inner circle members, including Gerudo, Shuna, Shion, Benimaru, Gabiru, Souei, and Ranga.

