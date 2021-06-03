‘Tensura Nikki: Tensei Shitara Slime Datta Ken’ or ‘The Slime Diaries: That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime’ is a slice-of-life anime that serves as a spin-off series for the popular fantasy isekai TV anime ‘Tensei Shitara Slime Datta Ken.’ The spin-off depicts the everyday lives of Rimuru and other residents of Tempest. Other prominent characters of the original anime also make regular appearances in ‘Tensura Nikki.’ The anime premiered on April 6, 2021. Here is everything you need to know about its upcoming episode.

Tensura Nikki Episode 10 Release Date

‘Tensura Nikki’ episode 10, titled ‘Snow Blankets the City of Monsters,’ is set to premiere on June 8, 2021, in Japan. The episode can be viewed at various times on Tokyo MX, MBS, BS11, TV Aichi, TVh, TVQ, GYT, GTV, TV-U, AT-X, and Animax. Studio 8bit, which animates the original show, developed the spin-off, with Yuuji Haibara serving as the primary director and Kotatsumikan as the primary writer. Risa Takai designed the characters, and R.O.N composed the music. Akane Kumada sang the opening theme, ‘Brand New Diary.’ As a completely new group of people leading the spin-off’s staff, its animation and overall look are quite different from the original. All members of the main cast from ‘Tensei Shitara Slime Datta Ken’ have reprised their roles in the spin-off.

Where to Watch Tensura Nikki Season 1 online?

Viewers outside Southeast Asia can watch ‘Tensura Nikki’ episodes with original Japanese audio and English subtitles on Crunchyroll and VRV on the same day their air in Japan. For the Southeast Asian and South Asian viewers, Muse Asia’s YouTube channel is simulcasting the episodes.

Tensura Nikki Episode 10 Spoilers

In episode 9, winter has begun its stay in Tempest. Rimuru starts wearing a padded kimono to mark the change of the season. When he says that he doesn’t want anyone to see him freezing, Milim reminds him that he always goes around nude in his slime form. With the advent of winter, Rimuru realizes that people will use more firewood, so he sends Gobuta and other guards to warn the people about the dangers of indoor fire. Meanwhile, Eren, Kaval, and Gido arrive in Tempest and meet Youm and his group while escaping a Knight Spider.

Youm is stunned to see how inviting and kind the residents of Tempest are. He also notices that they are completely loyal to Rimuru. However, he is forced to accept that the residents of his new home are quite monstrous as he watches them feasting on the dead Knight Spider. In episode 10, snowfall will likely change the land’s appearance. Tempest might celebrate Christmas. After learning about Santa Clause, Milim might become fascinated with the idea.

Read More: Best Fantasy Anime