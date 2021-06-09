Based on the namesake manga series written and illustrated by Shiba, ‘Tensura Nikki: Tensei Shitara Slime Datta Ken’ or ‘The Slime Diaries: That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime’ is a slice-of-life anime. It’s the much lighter spin-off series of the popular isekai anime show, ‘Tensei Shitara Slime Datta Ken,’ and revolves around the everyday life of Tempest residents. The anime premiered on April 6, 2021. Here is everything you need to know about its upcoming episode.

Tensura Nikki Episode 11 Release Date

‘Tensura Nikki’ episode 11, titled ‘Where Is Santa Claus?’, is set to premiere on June 15, 2021, in Japan. The episode can be viewed at various times on Tokyo MX, MBS, BS11, TV Aichi, TVh, TVQ, GYT, GTV, TV-U, AT-X, and Animax. Studio 8bit, which animates the original show, developed the spin-off, with Yuuji Haibara serving as the primary director and Kotatsumikan as the primary writer. Risa Takai designed the characters, and R.O.N composed the music. Akane Kumada sang the opening theme, ‘Brand New Diary.’ As a completely new group of people leading the spin-off’s staff, its animation and overall look are quite different from the original. All members of the main cast from ‘Tensei Shitara Slime Datta Ken’ have reprised their roles in the spin-off.

Where to Watch Tensura Nikki Season 1 online?

Viewers outside Southeast Asia can watch ‘Tensura Nikki’ episodes with original Japanese audio and English subtitles on Crunchyroll and VRV on the same day their air in Japan. For the Southeast Asian and South Asian viewers, Muse Asia’s YouTube channel is simulcasting the episodes.

Tensura Nikki Episode 11 Spoilers

In episode 10, overnight snowfall has covered the entire town of Tempest. Remembering what he used to do as a child in Japan, Rimuru jumps onto the snow from the window of his home. He learns that the area has always received heavy snowfall and decides to employ the entire town, including the guests, for its removal. Initially, Youm and his crew are reluctant to perform any more tasks, but when they learn that the other choice is to train with Hakurou, they promptly start doing their parts.

Rimuru comes up with the idea of building an ice hut and begins working on it with some of the Tempest children and Demon Lord Milim. In the past few years, Geld and the Orc tribe have lost several of its members to harsh winter. This year, however, Geld refuses to lose anyone else. In episode 11, winter will continue to affect Tempest, prompting the guests’ stay in the city to last much longer than normal. Despite what they might say aloud, all of them are likely enjoying their stay. The dwarves might act as Santa Clause and distribute gifts.

