Tensura Nikki: Tensei shitara Slime Datta Ken is a slice-of-life spin-off series of the incredibly popular fantasy isekai anime, ‘Tensei Shitara Slime Datta Ken.’ The spin-off is written and illustrated by Shiba and tells the tales of the everyday life of the residents of Tempest. The anime premiered on April 6, 2021. Here is everything you need to know about its upcoming episode.

Tensura Nikki Episode 12 Release Date

‘Tensura Nikki’ episode 12, titled ‘Enjoying New Year’s to the Fullest,’ is set to premiere on June 22, 2021, in Japan. The episode can be viewed at various times on Tokyo MX, MBS, BS11, TV Aichi, TVh, TVQ, GYT, GTV, TV-U, AT-X, and Animax. It will be the final episode of the season. Studio 8bit, which animates the original show, developed the spin-off, with Yuuji Haibara serving as the primary director and Kotatsumikan as the primary writer. Risa Takai designed the characters, and R.O.N composed the music. Akane Kumada sang the opening theme, ‘Brand New Diary.’ As a completely new group of people leading the spin-off’s staff, its animation and overall look are quite different from the original. All members of the main cast from ‘Tensei Shitara Slime Datta Ken’ have reprised their roles in the spin-off.

Where to Watch Tensura Nikki Season 1 online?

Viewers outside Southeast Asia can watch ‘Tensura Nikki’ episodes with original Japanese audio and English subtitles on Crunchyroll and VRV on the same day their air in Japan. For the Southeast Asian and South Asian viewers, Muse Asia’s YouTube channel is simulcasting the episodes.

Tensura Nikki Episode 12 Spoilers

In episode 11, Rimuru thinks that it must be close to Christmas in the old world and asks his subordinates if they have ever heard of an Otherworlder named Santa Clause. Rimuru has some problems explaining the concept of Christmas, but once he says that it’s a party where you exchange gifts, they instantly understand it. Milim is ecstatic about Santa Clause. Rimuru tries to tell her that Santa Clause only visits good children, and Milim’s Demon Lord title definitely disqualifies her from being one, but she doesn’t listen. The dwarves grow out their beards, and now they all look like Santa Clause as they decorate a fig tree.

The children of Tempest practice singing for the upcoming celebration, but Vesta and Gabiru vehemently disagree on what type of song they will sing. Treyni is visited by her sisters, who complain to her that she is ignoring her duties. The humans are stunned by the grand scope of celebration. The citizens of Tempest eat, drink, and enjoy the festival. The following day, Rimuru finds a gift left for him, apparently by Santa Clause himself. Episode 12 will likely revolve around another celebration. This time it will probably be about the coming of a new year.

