Based on a manga series of the same name written and illustrated by Shiba, ‘Tensura Nikki: Tensei Shitara Slime Datta Ken’ or ‘The Slime Diaries: That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime’ is a slice-of-life spinoff anime show of ‘Tensei Shitara Slime Datta Ken.’ The original anime revolves around a corporate worker who gets reincarnated as a slime in an alternate world. The spin-off focuses on the everyday lives of the residents of the Jura Tempest Federation, the kingdom that the protagonist Rimuru Tempest establishes. The plot is lighter in ‘Tensura Nikki’ than in the original, and the animation is more vivid and colorful.

‘Tensura Nikki: Tensei Shitara Slime Datta Ken’ premiered on April 6, 2021. Here is everything you need to know about its upcoming episode.

Tensura Nikki Episode 3 Release Date

‘Tensura Nikki’ episode 3, titled ‘Summer in Jura,’ is set to premiere on April 20, 2021, on Tokyo MX, MBS, BS11, TV Aichi, TVh, TVQ, GYT, GTV, TV-U, AT-X, and Animax. Studio 8bit, which animates the original show, developed the spin-off, with Yuuji Haibara serving as the primary director and Kotatsumikan as the primary writer. Risa Takai designed the characters, and R.O.N composed the music. Akane Kumada sang the opening theme, ‘Brand New Diary.’ As a completely new group of people leading the spin-off’s staff, its animation and overall look are quite different from the original. All members of the main cast from ‘Tensei Shitara Slime Datta Ken’ have reprised their roles in the spin-off.

Where to Watch Tensura Nikki Season 1 online?

Viewers outside Southeast Asia can watch ‘Tensura Nikki’ episodes with original Japanese audio and English subtitles on Crunchyroll and VRV on the same day their air in Japan. For the Southeast Asian and South Asian viewers, Muse Asia’s YouTube channel is set to simulcast the episodes.

Tensura Nikki Episode 3 Spoilers

In episode 2, Rimuru finally has a free day and plans to spend it doing nothing except relaxing. However, he soon finds himself to be bored out of his mind. He goes out and finds Gobta, who is out in the town playing hooky. The episode mostly focuses on agriculture. Rimuru wants Tempest to be self-reliant with its food, so he asks the kingdom’s entire population to sow seeds and plant seedlings.

As always, Gobta soon starts slacking off and calls it meditation. Even in this anime, everyone is terrified of Shion’s cooking. The episode ends as Rimuru profusely apologizes to Treyni for not inviting her to farm with the rest. Episode 3 might depict the summer life in Tempest. It might turn out to be the hottest summer in recent years. Benimaru and Gabiru might have an eating contest. Shion, Ranga, and Shuna might compete with each other for more time with Rimuru.

