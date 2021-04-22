Developed from a manga series of the same name written and illustrated by Shiba, ‘Tensura Nikki: Tensei Shitara Slime Datta Ken’ or ‘The Slime Diaries: That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime’ is a slice-of-life anime show. It’s the spin-off of ‘Tensei Shitara Slime Datta Ken,’ an isekai anime about a Japanese corporate worker who gets reincarnated in a parallel world as a slime. The spin-off focuses on the day-to-day lives of the protagonist, Rimuru Tempest, and his subjects in the Jura Tempest Federation. Tensura Nikki: Tensei Shitara Slime Datta Ken’ premiered on April 6, 2021. Here is everything you need to know about its upcoming episode.

Tensura Nikki Episode 4 Release Date

‘Tensura Nikki’ episode 4, titled ‘A Day in a Swimsuit,’ is set to premiere on April 27, 2021, on Tokyo MX, MBS, BS11, TV Aichi, TVh, TVQ, GYT, GTV, TV-U, AT-X, and Animax. Studio 8bit, which animates the original show, developed the spin-off, with Yuuji Haibara serving as the primary director and Kotatsumikan as the primary writer. Risa Takai designed the characters, and R.O.N composed the music. Akane Kumada sang the opening theme, ‘Brand New Diary.’ As a completely new group of people leading the spin-off’s staff, its animation and overall look are quite different from the original. All members of the main cast from ‘Tensei Shitara Slime Datta Ken’ have reprised their roles in the spin-off.

Where to Watch Tensura Nikki Season 1 online?

Viewers outside Southeast Asia can watch ‘Tensura Nikki’ episodes with original Japanese audio and English subtitles on Crunchyroll and VRV on the same day their air in Japan. For the Southeast Asian and South Asian viewers, Muse Asia’s YouTube channel is simulcasting the episodes.

Tensura Nikki Episode 4 Spoilers

In episode 3, summer has arrived in Tempest, and it seems to be the hottest summer in living memory. This makes Rimuru wonder whether the excessive heat is caused by the sudden deforestation, which occurred when Rimuru and his people were setting up the town. When he confides his fears to Rigurd, the latter assures him that it’s not his fault and that the gods are responsible for it. Considering Veldora, the storm dragon is one of the deities of the forest, and Rimuru has eaten him, he observes that he is responsible either way.

On Rimuru’s suggestion, the residents have an endurance contest. However, there seems to be no clear winner. Being cooped up inside his forge all the time, Kurobee ends up creating an evil sword for Gobta. Shion and Shuna compete for Rimuru’s attention. Later, Treyni tells him not to worry about the hot summer, it was always inevitable, and things will soon revert to normal. In episode 4, the summer theme might continue; Rimuru and his aides might go out for a swim to battle the heat.

