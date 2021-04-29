Based on a manga series of the same name written and illustrated by Shiba, ‘Tensura Nikki: Tensei Shitara Slime Datta Ken’ or ‘The Slime Diaries: That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime’ is a slice-of-life anime show that serves as the spin-off series of ‘Tensei Shitara Slime Datta Ken.’ In the spin-off, the animation is distinctively different from the original. It also has much lighter themes, revolving around the everyday activities of the residents of the Jura Tempest Federation. The anime premiered on April 6, 2021. Here is everything you need to know about its upcoming episode.

Tensura Nikki Episode 5 Release Date

‘Tensura Nikki’ episode 5, titled ‘Return of the Summer Festival,’ is set to premiere on May 4, 2021, on Tokyo MX, MBS, BS11, TV Aichi, TVh, TVQ, GYT, GTV, TV-U, AT-X, and Animax. Studio 8bit, which animates the original show, developed the spin-off, with Yuuji Haibara serving as the primary director and Kotatsumikan as the primary writer. Risa Takai designed the characters, and R.O.N composed the music. Akane Kumada sang the opening theme, ‘Brand New Diary.’ As a completely new group of people leading the spin-off’s staff, its animation and overall look are quite different from the original. All members of the main cast from ‘Tensei Shitara Slime Datta Ken’ have reprised their roles in the spin-off.

Where to Watch Tensura Nikki Season 1 online?

Viewers outside Southeast Asia can watch ‘Tensura Nikki’ episodes with original Japanese audio and English subtitles on Crunchyroll and VRV on the same day their air in Japan. For the Southeast Asian and South Asian viewers, Muse Asia’s YouTube channel is simulcasting the episodes.

Tensura Nikki Episode 5 Spoilers

In episode 4, Rimuru takes Shion, Shuna, Gobuta, Hakurou, Ranga, and Souka to the lake to spend the day. He plans to build a summer retreat there eventually. Gobuta and Hakurou set up the tents, where they change into swimsuits. Shion and Shuna reveal that Garm and Dord have made the swimsuits. Souka, who is not really a part of Rimuru’s inner circle, grows close to Shion and Shuna as she spends time with them. Hakurou catches a giant fish.

Treyni shows up, angry that she was again left out from a fun-filled excursion, but she quickly forgives Rimuru and others. Shion wants to cook the fish, but Rimuru saves it from such a cruel fate by distracting Shion. Instead, Shuna does the cooking. Shuna and Shion tease Souka about Souei. Meanwhile, back in Tempest, Gabiru laments that his sister is growing up too fast. Realizing they are in the same boat, at least in this regard, Benimaru buys him a glass of milk.

The following morning, Rimuru and the others watch the sunrise before making their way back home. In episode 5, a summer festival might be organized in Tempest. All residents might attend dressed in yukata. Shops might be set up for the festivals selling various wares, including shaved ice and takoyaki.

