Based on a manga series of the same name written and illustrated by Shiba, ‘Tensura Nikki: Tensei Shitara Slime Datta Ken’ or ‘The Slime Diaries: That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime’ is a slice-of-life anime show. It is the spin-off of the internationally popular isekai fantasy anime ‘Tensei Shitara Slime Datta Ken.’ The spin-off revolves around the everyday life of the residents of the Jura Tempest Federation and is much lighter in tone than the original show. The anime premiered on April 6, 2021. Here is everything you need to know about its upcoming episode.

Tensura Nikki Episode 6 Release Date

‘Tensura Nikki’ episode 6, titled ‘Changes,’ is set to premiere on May 11, 2021, on Tokyo MX, MBS, BS11, TV Aichi, TVh, TVQ, GYT, GTV, TV-U, AT-X, and Animax. Studio 8bit, which animates the original show, developed the spin-off, with Yuuji Haibara serving as the primary director and Kotatsumikan as the primary writer. Risa Takai designed the characters, and R.O.N composed the music. Akane Kumada sang the opening theme, ‘Brand New Diary.’ As a completely new group of people leading the spin-off’s staff, its animation and overall look are quite different from the original. All members of the main cast from ‘Tensei Shitara Slime Datta Ken’ have reprised their roles in the spin-off.

Where to Watch Tensura Nikki Season 1 online?

Viewers outside Southeast Asia can watch ‘Tensura Nikki’ episodes with original Japanese audio and English subtitles on Crunchyroll and VRV on the same day their air in Japan. For the Southeast Asian and South Asian viewers, Muse Asia’s YouTube channel is simulcasting the episodes.

Tensura Nikki Episode 6 Spoilers

In episode 5, as summer comes towards its end, Rimuru declares that Tempest will have a summer festival. It’s evident that he misses various aspects of his previous life. Soon, the preparations begin. The dwarves work on appropriate clothes and fireworks with Kurobe’s help. Shops are set up to cater to different tastes. Rimuru becomes nostalgic after having his first Takoyaki in years. He, Shion, Shuna, and Benimaru then enjoys shaved ice. Souei and Souka spend time together at the fairground. The former even wins the latter a prize.

Gabiru, other Dragonewts, and lizardmen perform for the audience. The festival ends with a fireworks show. The others tell Rimuru that they need to organize another festival soon. In episode 6, Izawa might come to Tempest. Rimuru might draw the attention of certain demon lords and rulers of other nations. Benimaru might further strengthen the Tempest military.

