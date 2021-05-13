Based on a manga series of the same name written and illustrated by Shiba, ‘Tensura Nikki: Tensei Shitara Slime Datta Ken’ or ‘The Slime Diaries: That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime’ is a slice-of-life anime. It serves as the spin-off series of the internationally popular fantasy isekai anime, ‘Tensei Shitara Slime Datta Ken.’ The spin-off is much lighter in tone and themes than the original and focuses on the everyday life of Rimuru and other residents of the Jura Tempest Federation. The anime premiered on April 6, 2021. Here is everything you need to know about its upcoming episode.

Tensura Nikki Episode 7 Release Date

‘Tensura Nikki’ episode 7, titled ‘Here Comes the Demon Lord,’ is set to premiere on May 18, 2021, in Japan. The episode can be viewed at various times on Tokyo MX, MBS, BS11, TV Aichi, TVh, TVQ, GYT, GTV, TV-U, AT-X, and Animax. Studio 8bit, which animates the original show, developed the spin-off, with Yuuji Haibara serving as the primary director and Kotatsumikan as the primary writer. Risa Takai designed the characters, and R.O.N composed the music. Akane Kumada sang the opening theme, ‘Brand New Diary.’ As a completely new group of people leading the spin-off’s staff, its animation and overall look are quite different from the original. All members of the main cast from ‘Tensei Shitara Slime Datta Ken’ have reprised their roles in the spin-off.

Where to Watch Tensura Nikki Season 1 online?

Viewers outside Southeast Asia can watch ‘Tensura Nikki’ episodes with original Japanese audio and English subtitles on Crunchyroll and VRV on the same day their air in Japan. For the Southeast Asian and South Asian viewers, Muse Asia’s YouTube channel is simulcasting the episodes.

Tensura Nikki Episode 7 Spoilers

In episode 6, Shizue’s spirit comes to Tempest to see how her friend is doing and watches as Rimuru, who now looks like her, runs across the town in a bunny costume. Rimuru introduces the citizens of Tempest to the concept of Bon Festival, during which they are supposed to pay respects to their ancestors and learn about each other’s heritage. Meanwhile, in Blumund, Eren, Gido, and Kaval reveal they all dreamt about Shizue. Souka visits her home to inform her father about Bon Festival, but soon Abiru starts showing her portraits of prospective grooms.

Clayman plans for the Walpurgis Banquet and puts on a maid outfit. In Tempest, Rimuru offers a prayer to Shizue and hears her speaking back to him, not asking him to wear silly costumes again. In episode 7, Gazel Dwargo might come to Tempest, and he and Rimuru might have a duel. After that issue is solved, a new calamity might come in the form of Milim Nava.

Read More: Best Fantasy Anime