Based on the namesake manga series written and illustrated by Shiba, ‘Tensura Nikki: Tensei Shitara Slime Datta Ken’ or ‘The Slime Diaries: That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime’ is a slice-of-life anime show. It is the spin-off of the highly popular fantasy isekai anime. The story revolves around Rimuru and other residents of the Jura Tempest Federation and has a much lighter tone and themes than the original. The anime premiered on April 6, 2021. Here is everything you need to know about its upcoming episode.

Tensura Nikki Episode 8 Release Date

‘Tensura Nikki’ episode 8, titled ‘A Fruitful Autumn,’ is set to premiere on May 25, 2021, in Japan. The episode can be viewed at various times on Tokyo MX, MBS, BS11, TV Aichi, TVh, TVQ, GYT, GTV, TV-U, AT-X, and Animax. Studio 8bit, which animates the original show, developed the spin-off, with Yuuji Haibara serving as the primary director and Kotatsumikan as the primary writer. Risa Takai designed the characters, and R.O.N composed the music. Akane Kumada sang the opening theme, ‘Brand New Diary.’ As a completely new group of people leading the spin-off’s staff, its animation and overall look are quite different from the original. All members of the main cast from ‘Tensei Shitara Slime Datta Ken’ have reprised their roles in the spin-off.

Where to Watch Tensura Nikki Season 1 online?

Viewers outside Southeast Asia can watch ‘Tensura Nikki’ episodes with original Japanese audio and English subtitles on Crunchyroll and VRV on the same day their air in Japan. For the Southeast Asian and South Asian viewers, Muse Asia’s YouTube channel is simulcasting the episodes.

Tensura Nikki Episode 8 Spoilers

In episode 7, Demon Lord Milim Nava arrives in Tempest and defeats all its fighters, forcing Rimuru to raise a white flag. They subsequently become friends. As a result, the kingdom’s ruling council designates the task of dealing with Milim entirely to Rimuru. Predictably, Milim leaves destruction in her wake and beats up both Gobuta and Gabiru. However, as Rimuru tells Rigurd, it’s not as bad as it could have been. Milim genuinely seems to enjoy her time in Tempest. She also loves Shuna’s cooking. She eats, sleeps, bothers Rimuru or one of the other residents, and then eats again.

Milim becomes uncharacteristically serious after learning from Geld the value of creating something and starts helping him with his project. Later that evening, as Rimuru carries her on his back, Milim asks if he is afraid of losing Tempest and its people. The following morning, it seems that she has left. However, Milim soon appears, making Rimuru realize that the storm isn’t over yet. Episode 8 might revolve around crop harvesting during Autumn. Milim and Shion might compete against each other to see who can dig out more potatoes.

