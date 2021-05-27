Based on the namesake manga series written and illustrated by Shiba, ‘Tensura Nikki: Tensei Shitara Slime Datta Ken’ or ‘The Slime Diaries: That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime’ is a slice-of-life anime. It serves as a much lighter spin-off series of the popular isekai anime show, ‘Tensei Shitara Slime Datta Ken.’ The story revolves around the everyday life of Rimuru and other residents of the Jura Tempest Federation. The anime premiered on April 6, 2021. Here is everything you need to know about its upcoming episode.

Tensura Nikki Episode 9 Release Date

‘Tensura Nikki’ episode 9, titled ‘The Arrival of Winter,’ is set to premiere on June 1, 2021, in Japan. The episode can be viewed at various times on Tokyo MX, MBS, BS11, TV Aichi, TVh, TVQ, GYT, GTV, TV-U, AT-X, and Animax. Studio 8bit, which animates the original show, developed the spin-off, with Yuuji Haibara serving as the primary director and Kotatsumikan as the primary writer. Risa Takai designed the characters, and R.O.N composed the music. Akane Kumada sang the opening theme, ‘Brand New Diary.’ As a completely new group of people leading the spin-off’s staff, its animation and overall look are quite different from the original. All members of the main cast from ‘Tensei Shitara Slime Datta Ken’ have reprised their roles in the spin-off.

Where to Watch Tensura Nikki Season 1 online?

Viewers outside Southeast Asia can watch ‘Tensura Nikki’ episodes with original Japanese audio and English subtitles on Crunchyroll and VRV on the same day their air in Japan. For the Southeast Asian and South Asian viewers, Muse Asia’s YouTube channel is simulcasting the episodes.

Tensura Nikki Episode 9 Spoilers

In episode 8, it’s harvest season in Tempest, and everyone gets involved in reaping the results of their hard work. Ririna is put in charge of the harvest, and the efficiency she implements ensures that they will be done by the end of the day. She even scares Gobuta and his gang of slackers into working. Meanwhile, Milim and Shion have a competition to see who can pull out more sweet potatoes. Although it’s a steep contest, Milim ultimately pulls out a giant sweet potato that suspiciously looks like Rimuru and wins.

Rimuru then roasts some of the sweet potatoes and distributes them among all of the residents. Treyni takes a crate full of potatoes to her restaurant to fry them later. She bids farewell to Rimuru, who is surprised by the suddenness of it. However, when he visits her restaurant, he is exasperated to discover that she is there. In episode 9, it’s now the beginning of winter in Tempest, and the citizens might prepare for the cold days. As many of the houses in the city are made out of wood, Rimuru might issue new laws to lessen the risk of house fires.

