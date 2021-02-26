Developed from a light novel series of the same name written by Fuse and illustrated by Mitz Vah, ‘That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime’ or ‘Tensei Shitara Suraimu Datta Ken’ is an internationally popular isekai fantasy anime. It revolves around a Japanese corporate worker reborn in an alternate world as a slime after his death in a stabbing incident. He befriends a calamity-level storm dragon in this new world, who gives him a new name, Rimuru Tempest. In time, Rimuru becomes the leader of the monster kingdom Jura Tempest Federation. On October 2, 2018, the anime premiered on Tokyo MX, BS11, tvk, and MBS. Season 2 began airing on January 12, 2021. Here is everything you need to know about its upcoming episode.

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 2 Episode 8 Release Date

‘That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime’ season 2 episode 8, titled ‘Hope,’ is set to air on March 2, 2021. Eight Bit Studios developed the series, with Yōhei Itō and Shigeto Sugimoto serving as the producers. Kazuyuki Fudeyasu helmed the writing team. Atsushi Nakayama replaced Yasuhito Kikuchi as the director. Music group Elements Garden provided the score.

TRUE performed the opening theme track “Storyteller,” whereas Stereo Dive Foundation performed the ending theme track “Storyseeker.” Unlike the inaugural season, the sophomore season of the anime will be a split cour series. It will have 24 episodes divided into two parts.

Where to Watch That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 2 Online?

Both Funimation and Crunchyroll begin streaming episodes from season 2 with original Japanese audio and English subtitles on the same day of their airing on the Japanese channels. The episodes are also available on Muse Animation’s YouTube channel, but only the viewers from certain Southeast Asian countries can access that. Season 2 streams on VRV, iQIYI, and Video On Demand.

According to the latest news, Crunchyroll is already producing an English dubbed version of the second season. The website also offers the Russian and German dubbed versions of season 1. You can also catch ‘Tensei Shitara’ season 1 with original Japanese audio and English subtitles on AnimeLab in Australia or New Zealand. The German dubbed version of season 1 is available on VRV.

In Japan, season 1 is available on Netflix Japan and Amazon Prime with Japanese audio and subtitles. In South Korea, season 1 is available for streaming on Wavve and Watcha with Japanese audio and Korean subtitles. In India, season 1 with Japanese audio and English subtitles is available on Netflix India.

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 2 Episode 8 Spoilers

In episode 7, Hinata seemingly kills Rimuru with the Disintegration spell. However, it is later revealed the spell hit a decoy. The real Rimuru transformed back into slime and hid until Hinata left. Stunned by the immense power of the Disintegration spell, Rimuru notes that he might not have survived even if there weren’t a barrier limiting his magic.

He and Ranga subsequently teleport nearby Tempest and come across the Shadow Squad. Rimuru learns from Souei that Falmuth Kingdom is responsible for the barrier around Tempest. Later, the Great Sage informs him that there are two barriers: one made of Great Magic, cast from the inside, and the other made of Holy Magic, cast from the outside. After Rimuru passes through the barriers, the sight horrifies him. Tempest is burning, and many of its citizens have been killed.

Rimuru later finds Benimaru and some other Tempest soldiers confronting Youm and Grucius, with the latter group trying to protect Mjurran. Rimuru calms himself down and calls a meeting to discuss the attack. During the meeting, Rimuru learns that the Holy Church and the Kingdom of Falmuth have joined forces to bring down Tempest. Furthermore, Mjurran admits that she serves Clayman. In episode 8, Rimuru might make preparations for the impending second attack from Falmuth. He might also decide on what to do with Youm, Grucius, and Mjurran.

