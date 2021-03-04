Based on a light novel series of the same name written by Fuse and illustrated by Mitz Vah, ‘That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime’ or ‘Tensei Shitara Suraimu Datta Ken’ is an isekai fantasy anime. Its main protagonist used to be a Japanese corporate worker until his death in a stabbing incident. He is subsequently reborn in an alternate world as a slime. On October 2, 2018, the anime premiered on Tokyo MX, BS11, tvk, and MBS. Season 2 began airing on January 12, 2021. Here is everything you need to know about its upcoming episode.

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 2 Episode 9 Release Date

‘That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime’ season 2 episode 9, titled ‘Putting Everything on the Line,’ is set to air on March 9, 2021. Eight Bit Studios developed the series, with Yōhei Itō and Shigeto Sugimoto serving as the producers. Kazuyuki Fudeyasu helmed the writing team. Atsushi Nakayama replaced Yasuhito Kikuchi as the director. Music group Elements Garden provided the score.

TRUE performed the opening theme track “Storyteller,” whereas Stereo Dive Foundation performed the ending theme track “Storyseeker.” Unlike the inaugural season, the sophomore season of the anime will be a split cour series. It will have 24 episodes divided into two parts.

Where to Watch That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 2 Online?

Both Funimation and Crunchyroll begin streaming episodes from season 2 with original Japanese audio and English subtitles on the same day of their airing on the Japanese channels. The episodes are also available on Muse Animation’s YouTube channel, but only the viewers from certain Southeast Asian countries can access that. Season 2 streams on VRV, iQIYI, and Video On Demand.

According to the latest news, Crunchyroll is already producing an English dubbed version of the second season. The website also offers the Russian and German dubbed versions of season 1. You can also catch ‘Tensei Shitara’ season 1 with original Japanese audio and English subtitles on AnimeLab in Australia or New Zealand. The German dubbed version of season 1 is available on VRV.

In Japan, season 1 is available on Netflix Japan and Amazon Prime with Japanese audio and subtitles. In South Korea, season 1 is available for streaming on Wavve and Watcha with Japanese audio and Korean subtitles. In India, season 1 with Japanese audio and English subtitles is available on Netflix India.

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 2 Episode 9 Spoilers

In episode 8, Rimuru speaks about Clayman with the Demon Lord’s former servant, Mjurran. He learns why the “Marionette Master” sent the Majin to infiltrate Tempest and gather information. Rimuru puts Mjurran under house arrest and lets Youm and Grucius accompany her.

Rimuru later visits Gobta and Hakurou at the infirmary and heals them. When he wonders about Shion, Benimaru quietly guides him to where they have kept the dead bodies of the monsters who died during the attack. Gobta discovers that Gobzo has died as well and begins crying in grief. When Rimuru is shown Shion’s body, he tells his associates that he needs to be alone. As he prepares to consume the bodies, Eren arrives and tells him that there is a way to bring the dead back to life.

Rimuru realizes that to successfully implement Eren’s idea, he has to become a Demon Lord. Later, he frees Mjurran from Clayman’s control and asks for her help. He also tells Youm that the latter would be the next king of Falmuth after Rimuru decimates their entire ruling class and military. In episode 9, Rimuru might finally bring down the barriers and kill every enemy soldier to bring his friends back to life.

