Based on a Japanese light novel series written by Meguru Seto and illustrated by Note Takehana, ‘The Hidden Dungeon Only I Can Enter’ or ‘Ore Dake Haireru Kakushi Danjon ~Kossori Kitaete Sekai Saikyō~’ is a hilarious and raunchy adult anime. It revolves around Noir Starga, the third son of a minor noble, who discovers the eponymous dungeon and meets a 200-year adventurer, who subsequently becomes Noir’s teacher, imparting her knowledge and wisdom to Noir while making sexually suggestive jokes. The series premiered on January 9, 2021. Here is everything you need to know about its upcoming episode.

The Hidden Dungeon Only I Can Enter Episode 11 Release Date

‘The Hidden Dungeon Only I Can Enter’ episode 11, titled ‘Noir’s Decision,’ is set to premiere on March 20, 2021, on the Animeism block on JNN (MBS, TBS, BS-TBS) and AT-X. On May 8, 2020, Kodansha, the publishing company through which the light novels are published, revealed that an anime based on Seto and Takehana’s work was being made. Okuruto Noboru Studios produced the anime, with Kenta Ōnishi serving as the director and Kenta Ihara as the main scriptwriter. Kanako Hara provided the music, and Yuya Uetake handled the character designs. Spira Spica performed the opening theme song “Pyramid Great Reversal,” and COALAMODE. performed the ending theme track “Nemophila.” Season 1 of the anime is slated to be comprised of 12 episodes.

Where to Watch The Hidden Dungeon Only I Can Enter Season 1 Online?

Viewers can watch episodes of ‘The Hidden Dungeon Only I Can Enter’ on Crunchyroll with original Japanese audio and English, Portuguese, Russian, and Spanish subtitles. The series is available on Bilibili for Southeast Asian viewers. On February 26, 2021, Crunchyroll began streaming English dubbed versions of the episodes. Spanish, French, Portuguese, and German dubbed versions are also available on the platform.

The Hidden Dungeon Only I Can Enter Episode 11 Spoilers

In episode 10, Elna takes the students of her class to the hot springs. She warms Noir and others that they will encounter various monsters along the way and must confront them without her help. As they begin their journey, the girls ask Noir to keep the other boys in check while the girls use the hot springs. They come across a pixie. While the other students swoon over the little monster, Noir discovers that she has Monster Puppetry skills. The pixie leads them to an ambush by lizardmen, but the students are so eager to get to the hot springs that they quickly defeat the monsters.

At the hot springs, Noir and Elna prevent the other boys from getting into the bathhouse while girls are using them. one of the male students, Hjorth Boyle, declares that it is his duty as a boy to act like a voyeur. He drinks a potion that he purchased with his life savings and becomes several times stronger. Ultimately, Noir defeats him and stops another boy who tries to sneak away while Noir and Elna are busy with Hjorth. For their actions, Elna leaves the other boys locked in a room. As for Noir, he gets to bathe with the girls, albeit with a blindfold on. In episode 11, Noir might make certain decisions that will affect his relationships with the girls.

Read More: Best Harem Anime of All Time