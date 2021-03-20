Developed from a Japanese light novel series written by Meguru Seto and illustrated by Note Takehana, ‘The Hidden Dungeon Only I Can Enter’ or ‘Ore Dake Haireru Kakushi Danjon ~Kossori Kitaete Sekai Saikyō~,’ is a raunchy and funny fantasy anime show. It tells the story of Noir Starga, the third son of a minor noble, who meets the 200-year-old adventurer Olivia in the eponymous dungeon and subsequently becomes her disciple. With her help, Noir learns new magical skills, which help him establish himself in society. The anime premiered on January 9, 2021. Here is everything you need to know about its upcoming episode.

The Hidden Dungeon Only I Can Enter Episode 12 Release Date

‘The Hidden Dungeon Only I Can Enter’ episode 12, titled ‘A Battle I Can’t Lose,’ is set to premiere on March 27, 2021, on the Animeism block on JNN (MBS, TBS, BS-TBS) and AT-X. It is the final episode of the season. On May 8, 2020, Kodansha, the publishing company through which the light novels are published, revealed that an anime based on Seto and Takehana’s work was being made. Okuruto Noboru Studios produced the anime, with Kenta Ōnishi serving as the director and Kenta Ihara as the main scriptwriter. Kanako Hara provided the music, and Yuya Uetake handled the character designs. Spira Spica performed the opening theme song “Pyramid Great Reversal,” and COALAMODE. performed the ending theme track “Nemophila.” Season 1 of the anime is slated to be comprised of 12 episodes.

Where to Watch The Hidden Dungeon Only I Can Enter Season 1 Online?

Viewers can watch episodes of ‘The Hidden Dungeon Only I Can Enter’ on Crunchyroll with original Japanese audio and English, Portuguese, Russian, and Spanish subtitles. The series is available on Bilibili for Southeast Asian viewers. On February 26, 2021, Crunchyroll began streaming English dubbed versions of the episodes. Spanish, French, Portuguese, and German dubbed versions are also available on the platform.

The Hidden Dungeon Only I Can Enter Episode 12 Spoilers

In episode 11, Noir’s shop is finally ready for a grand inauguration. The Starga family discusses what name will be ideal for the business, eventually settling on Tigerson’s suggestion, “Stardian Rarities.” When the Stargas open the doors for the customers, there is immediately a lot of interest, and the shop is quickly filled with enthusiastic buyers. Noir knows that without Olivia’s help, he will still be the son of a poor noble who lost his job to another noble. He later visits his teacher and promises her that he will free her from the Death Chain.

Noir learns from the Great Sage that the answer to his question about how to free Olivia can be found in Level 15. He finally tells Emma about the dungeon and takes her to the quest. At Level 14, they encounter a group of rude goblins whom Noir tricks by making them eat poisoned cookies. When they enter Level 15, they discover the Death Chain has made itself look like Olivia. When Noir and Emma try to fight the entity, they find out that it can emulate Olivia’s abilities. Noir and Emma barely manage to escape from Level 15 through teleportation. They deduce that if the clone is emulating Olivia’s abilities, it must also have her weaknesses.

Noir learns that Olivia once nearly lost a fight after her opponent used a spell called Sacrifice. He gains the ability in exchange for 10,000 LP. Soon after, he discovers that the Death Chain has left the dungeon. Their subsequent confrontation proves to be disastrous for Noir as the clone uses Get Creative to make a lightning sword and injures him. The episode ends on a cliffhanger as the clone moves in to land a fatal blow. In episode 12, Noir has to employ every trick up his sleeve to defeat this seemingly invincible foe.

Read More: Best Harem Anime of All Time