Based on a light novel series written by Meguru Seto and illustrated by Note Takehana, ‘The Hidden Dungeon Only I Can Enter’ or ‘Ore Dake Haireru Kakushi Danjon ~Kossori Kitaete Sekai Saikyō~,’ is an adult fantasy anime that revolves around Noir Starga, the third son of a minor noble. Noir embarks on an incredible adventure after meeting a 200-year-old adventurer named Olivia in the eponymous dungeon and subsequently becoming her disciple. Because of the connection they form, Noir gains several new abilities that help him access certain sections of society that would have remained closed to him otherwise. The series premiered on January 9, 2021. Here is everything you need to know about its upcoming episode.

The Hidden Dungeon Only I Can Enter Episode 9 Release Date

‘The Hidden Dungeon Only I Can Enter’ episode 9, titled ‘To the Gala,’ is set to premiere on March 6, 2021, on the Animeism block on JNN (MBS, TBS, BS-TBS) and AT-X. On May 8, 2020, Kodansha, the publishing company through which the light novels are published, revealed that an anime based on Seto and Takehana’s work was being made. Okuruto Noboru Studios produced the anime, with Kenta Ōnishi serving as the director and Kenta Ihara as the main scriptwriter. Kanako Hara provided the music, and Yuya Uetake handled the character designs. Spira Spica performed the opening theme song “Pyramid Great Reversal,” and COALAMODE. performed the ending theme track “Nemophila.” Season 1 of the anime is slated to be comprised of 12 episodes.

Where to Watch The Hidden Dungeon Only I Can Enter Season 1 Online?

Viewers can watch episodes of ‘The Hidden Dungeon Only I Can Enter’ on Crunchyroll with original Japanese audio and English, Portuguese, and Spanish subtitles.

The Hidden Dungeon Only I Can Enter Episode 9 Spoilers

In episode 8, Noir is perplexed by the setting of level 7, which looks like a sunny forest. He comes across a dryad named Dory, who further bewilders Noir as she looks like how Emma did when she was younger. She asks him to save her from the Golden Bee monster, which is sucking the mana out of her tree form. Noir is initially hesitant, as the Bee has higher stats than him. But noticing the pain that the dryad is in, he decides that he must help. He goes back to consult Olivia, who tells him not to put his own life in danger for someone whom he just met, but realizing that Noir is determined to help the dryad whether she offers any suggestion or not, she gives in and explains to her student how to defeat the Bee.

After returning to level 7, Noir utilizes his Get Creative ability to make a pack of Silver Wolves believe that the Bee is their enemy. In the ensuing fight, all the wolves perish, but the Bee becomes exhausted, as well. Taking the opportunity, Noir kills it by using a combination of Lightning Strike and Water Drop spells. Afterward, Dory takes him to the two treasures of the level. As one of these treasures enhances wind magic, he gives it to Emma. The other he gives to Lola to help with her evaluation.

Before he leaves, Noir promises Dory that he will visit her regularly. On the day of evaluation, Lola wins the tight contest between her and Sarah. Lola ensures that Sarah gets prohibited from poaching adventurers from other receptionists. But as the episode ends, Sarah gives directions to her home to Noir. In episode 9, Noir might attend a party organized by Duke Albert.

