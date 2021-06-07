Based on a Japanese manga series written and illustrated by Ken Wakui, ‘Tokyo Revengers’ is a shounen anime with time travel, delinquency, and romance themes. The story follows a 20-something underachiever named Takemichi Hanagaki, who discovers that Hinata Tachibana, his girlfriend from middle school, was killed by the notorious Tokyo Manji Gang. One day, as he returns from work, someone pushes him in front of an oncoming train. However, instead of dying, Takemichi discovers that his adult consciousness has been transferred into the body of his middle-school self. Deciding to save Hinata from her future fate, he becomes involved with the Manji gang and meets its captain, Mikey, and vice-captain, Draken. The series premiered on April 11, 2021. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming episode of the show.

Tokyo Revengers Episode 10 Release Date

‘Tokyo Revengers’ episode 10 is set to release on June 13, 2021, in Japan. The episode will air at various times on MBS, TV Tokyo, TV Aichi, TVh, TVQ, BS Asahi, AT-X, TSK, QAB, and RKK. On March 30, 2021, the show had a special premiere in Japan in which important scenes from the first three episodes were broadcast together. Liden Films Studios developed the series, with Kouichi Hatsumi as the primary director and Yasuyuki Mutou as the primary scriptwriter. Hiroaki Tsutsumi created the music, and Kenichi Oonuki and Keiko Oota designed the characters. Pop group Official HiGE DANdism sang the show’s opening theme, “Cry Baby,” while eill sang its ending theme, “Koko de Iki wo shite.”

Where to Stream Tokyo Revengers Season 1 Online?

Episodes of ‘Tokyo Revengers’ with original Japanese audio and English subtitles will be available on Crunchyroll and VRV outside Asia on the same day they air in Japan. For viewers in South and Southeast Asia, Muse Asia’s official YouTube channel, its affiliates, and Bilibili will stream the episodes. In Japan, the viewers can watch the anime on Netflix Japan with Japanese audio and subtitles.

Tokyo Revengers Episode 10 Spoilers

In episode 9, Takemichi and Takashi search for Draken, eventually finding him fighting alone against several Moebius members and Peh-yan at a parking lot. Draken seems to have reached his limit and asks Takashi to step in. However, the odd is still overwhelmingly against the Manji Gang. Suddenly, everyone hears a motorcycle approaching, and the Manji gang members instantly recognize it to be Mikey’s ride. His arrival spooks the Moebius members, who have heard what happened to Osanai. But the temporary leader of Moebius, Shuji Hanma, arrives with even more members of his gang. He surprises everyone by easily blocking Mikey’s kick.

As a brawl seems inevitable, Takemichi wonders if his interference in the timeline has caused this. He continues to worry about Kiyomasa. As the four Manji members get ready to face 100 opponents, help arrives. The entire gang shows up for the fight, including Keisuke Baji, Nahoya Kawata, and Yasuhiro Mutou. The skirmish soon begins. Mikey makes Peh-yan understand that he is shattered as well about what happened to Pah-chin. Meanwhile, Takemichi tries to find Draken and Kiyomasa. When he spots the latter, he goes to stop him but then notices that there is blood on the other boy’s knife. The episode ends as Takemichi finds Draken, lying in his own pool of blood.

In episode 10, Mikey might ask Takemichi to look after Draken as he and the others continue to fight Moebius. Kiyomasa will likely soon return with his crew to finish Draken off, and Takemichi might have to fight him to save both Draken in the present and Hinata in the future.

Read More: Best Science Fiction Anime