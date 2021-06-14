Developed from a Japanese manga series written and illustrated by Ken Wakui, ‘Tokyo Revengers’ is a shounen TV anime. The story follows a 20-something underachiever named Takemichi Hanagaki, who discovers that he can send his consciousness back in time to his middle-school self. Hoping to save his middle-school girlfriend, Hinata Tachibana, who dies in his time in an incident of gang violence, Takemichi becomes involved with Tokyo Manji Gang. The series premiered on April 11, 2021. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming episode of the show.

Tokyo Revengers Episode 11 Release Date

‘Tokyo Revengers’ episode 11 is set to release on June 20, 2021, in Japan. The episode will air at various times on MBS, TV Tokyo, TV Aichi, TVh, TVQ, BS Asahi, AT-X, TSK, QAB, and RKK. On March 30, 2021, the show had a special premiere in Japan in which important scenes from the first three episodes were broadcast together. Liden Films Studios developed the series, with Kouichi Hatsumi as the primary director and Yasuyuki Mutou as the primary scriptwriter. Hiroaki Tsutsumi created the music, and Kenichi Oonuki and Keiko Oota designed the characters. Pop group Official HiGE DANdism sang the show’s opening theme, “Cry Baby,” while eill sang its ending theme, “Koko de Iki wo shite.”

Where to Stream Tokyo Revengers Season 1 Online?

Episodes of ‘Tokyo Revengers’ with original Japanese audio and English subtitles will be available on Crunchyroll and VRV outside Asia on the same day they air in Japan. For viewers in South and Southeast Asia, Muse Asia’s official YouTube channel, its affiliates, and Bilibili will stream the episodes. In Japan, the viewers can watch the anime on Netflix Japan with Japanese audio and subtitles.

Tokyo Revengers Episode 11 Spoilers

In episode 10, Takemichi finds Drkaen lying in his own pool of blood. At first, he thinks that Draken is dead and breaks down, believing that he has failed. Mikey hears his cries and asks what has happened. Upon learning that Draken has been stabbed, he tries to get to him, but Hanma prevents him from doing so. Suddenly, Draken coughs out blood, making Takemichi realize that he is still alive. After Mikey implores him to take care of Draken, Takemichi tries to carry the older boy to the hospital on his back. Hinata and Emma arrive and inform him that the ambulance is on its way.

As they wait for the help to arrive, Takemichi spots Kiyomasa approaching them with his crew. Overcoming his fears and doubts, Takemichi stands up to Kiyomasa and tells him that they should finish their fight. Kiyomasa off-handedly declares that he will kill Takemichi and attacks. But again, Takemichi’s sheer perseverance sustains him well beyond his limit. He eventually chokes Kiyomasa until the other boy loses consciousness.

After convincing Hinata and Emma to leave, Takemichi and Draken, both barely standing, prepare to fight Kiyomasa’s crew. But then, Takemichi’s friends arrive, and they protect Takemichi and Draken until the ambulance gets there. In episode 11, Manji might finally defeat Moebius. The severity of Draken’s injuries might prove to be life-threatening, but he will likely survive, making Takemichi believe that he has successfully changed the future.

