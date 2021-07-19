Based on a Japanese manga series written and illustrated by Ken Wakui, ‘Tokyo Revengers’ is a Shounen action TV anime with romance and science fiction themes. The story revolves around Takemichi Hanagaki, a 20-something underachiever who gets pushed in front of an oncoming train. However, instead of dying, his consciousness gets transported to his middle school days. Realizing that he has been given a second chance in life, he decides to make the best of it and change the future for the better. The safety of Hinata Tachibana, his middle school girlfriend, becomes his biggest objective, as Hinata becomes a victim of gang violence in the future. The series premiered on April 11, 2021. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming episode of the show.

Tokyo Revengers Episode 16 Release Date

‘Tokyo Revengers’ episode 16 is set to release on July 25, 2021, in Japan. The episode will air at various times on MBS, TV Tokyo, TV Aichi, TVh, TVQ, BS Asahi, AT-X, TSK, QAB, and RKK. On March 30, 2021, the show had a special premiere in Japan in which important scenes from the first three episodes were broadcast together. Liden Films Studios developed the series, with Kouichi Hatsumi as the primary director and Yasuyuki Mutou as the primary scriptwriter. Hiroaki Tsutsumi created the music, and Kenichi Oonuki and Keiko Oota designed the characters. Pop group Official HiGE DANdism sang the show’s opening theme, “Cry Baby.” The ending theme for the first 12 episodes is eill’s “Koko de Iki wo shite.” After that, Nakimushi’s “Tokyo Wonder.” serves as the ending theme.

Where to Stream Tokyo Revengers Season 1 Online?

Episodes of ‘Tokyo Revengers’ with original Japanese audio and English subtitles will be available on Crunchyroll and VRV outside Asia on the same day they air in Japan. For viewers in South and Southeast Asia, Muse Asia’s official YouTube channel, its affiliates, and Bilibili will stream the episodes. In Japan, the viewers can watch the anime on Netflix Japan with Japanese audio and subtitles.

Tokyo Revengers Episode 16 Spoilers

In episode 15, Takemichi learns about the history of both Toman and Valhalla from Yamagishi, the treasure trove of knowledge about everything related to delinquency. He is told that no one knows exactly who established Valhalla. As a result, it is also known as the Headless Angel. After Toman defeated Moebius, Hanma joined Valhalla and is now its second-in-command. The No. 3 member of the gang, Kazutora Hanemiya, comes to his class and takes him to the Valhalla hideout, which is actually a closed arcade center.

Inside, he finds Tenma and several other members of Valhalla. In their midst, he sees Baji beating up his former No. 2 in the 1st division of Toman to show his loyalty to Valhalla. Takemichi fears that he will suffer the same fate, but it is revealed that Hanma wanted him there to state what happened between Mikey and Baji, as he thinks that the latter can be a spy. Takemichi says that Baji declared that he was joining Valhalla and Toman was his enemy. Getting all the confirmation they need, Valhalla makes Baji its new member.

Takemichi still remembers that Mikey told him to get Baji back. He asks Baji how he, one of the founding members of Toman, can do this. This prompts Baji to point at Kazutora and reveal that he was also a founding member of Toman. In episode 16, the reason behind Kazutora’s departure from Toman might be revealed. It might be linked to Mikey, and the time he (Kazutora) spent in jail.

