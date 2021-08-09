Based on a Japanese manga series written and illustrated by Ken Wakui, ‘Tokyo Revengers’ is a Shounen action TV anime with romance, science fiction, and action-adventure elements. The story revolves around a 20-something underachiever named Takemichi Hanagaki, who one day gets pushed in front of an oncoming train and finds that his consciousness has traveled back to his middle-school days. He decides to change certain things so that the future will be better. This includes the safety of his middle-school girlfriend, Hinata Tachibana, who gets killed in a gang-related incident. The anime premiered on April 11, 2021. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming episode of the show.

Tokyo Revengers Episode 19 Release Date

‘Tokyo Revengers’ episode 19 is set to release on August 15, 2021, in Japan. The episode will air at various times on MBS, TV Tokyo, TV Aichi, TVh, TVQ, BS Asahi, AT-X, TSK, QAB, and RKK. On March 30, 2021, the show had a special premiere in Japan in which important scenes from the first three episodes were broadcast together. Liden Films Studios developed the series, with Kouichi Hatsumi as the primary director and Yasuyuki Mutou as the primary scriptwriter. Hiroaki Tsutsumi created the music, and Kenichi Oonuki and Keiko Oota designed the characters. Pop group Official HiGE DANdism sang the show’s opening theme, “Cry Baby.” The ending theme for the first 12 episodes is eill’s “Koko de Iki wo shite.” After that, Nakimushi’s “Tokyo Wonder.” serves as the ending theme.

Where to Stream Tokyo Revengers Season 1 Online?

Episodes of ‘Tokyo Revengers’ with original Japanese audio and English subtitles will be available on Crunchyroll and VRV outside Asia on the same day they air in Japan. For viewers in South and Southeast Asia, Muse Asia’s official YouTube channel, its affiliates, and Bilibili will stream the episodes. In Japan, the viewers can watch the anime on Netflix Japan with Japanese audio and subtitles.

Tokyo Revengers Episode 19 Spoilers

Episode 18 begins with Takemichi still speaking to Draken and having difficulty processing that Mikey would kill anyone. Draken then reveals that Mikey didn’t kill Kazutora just for his brother’s death but for Baji’s as well. That incident became a triggering point for how are things are now. After defeating Toman, Valhalla became its parent gang, with Mikey as its commander and Kisaki as its acting commander. Naoto and Takemichi realize that the next mission has to be about Bajii’s safety.

Takemichi goes back to the past just as his younger self has walked Hinata to her home. She gives him a necklace identical to the one he gave her, making him emotional. Meanwhile, Draken meets Kazutora and unsuccessfully attempts to convince him to stop the fight. The following day, Takemichi and Chifuyu visit Baji to convince him that he doesn’t need to spy on Valhalla any longer. But Baji doesn’t listen, claiming that he wants to destroy Toman. Takemichi speaks to Baji alone and urges him not to die.

The day before the fight, Mikey meets all Toman’s members and asks for their help to save his friend. It is decided beforehand that the fight between the two gangs will have some rules. But as the gangs face each other, Kazutora beats up the referee, and all-out war breaks out. In episode 19, the fight between Toman and Valhalla will begin. Takemichi might try to get to Baji to protect him. Draken might take on Hanma, while Mickey goes after Kazutora.

