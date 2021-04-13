Developed from a Japanese manga series written and illustrated by Ken Wakui, ‘Tokyo Revengers’ is a shounen action anime show. It tells the story of a 20-something underachiever who learns that his girlfriend from middle school, Hinata Tachibana, has been murdered by the notorious Tokyo Manji Gang. One day, while returning from work, Takemichi gets pushed into the railway tracks as a train rushes into the platform. The memories of his adult self are then transported to his middle-school body. Takemichi decides to take control of his fate and ensure that Hinata lives. The series premiered on April 11, 2021. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming episode of the show.

Tokyo Revengers Episode 2 Release Date

‘Tokyo Revengers’ episode 2, titled ‘Reborn,’ is set to release on April 18, 2021, on MBS, TV Tokyo, TV Aichi, TVh, TVQ, BS Asahi, AT-X, TSK, QAB, and RKK. On March 30, 2021, the show had a special premiere in Japan in which important scenes from the first three episodes were broadcast together. Liden Films Studios developed the series, with Kouichi Hatsumi as the primary director and Yasuyuki Mutou as the primary scriptwriter. Hiroaki Tsutsumi created the music, and Kenichi Oonuki and Keiko Oota designed the characters. Pop group Official HiGE DANdism sang the show’s opening theme, “Cry Baby,” while eill sang its ending theme, “Koko de Iki wo shite.”

Where to Stream Tokyo Revengers Season 1 Online?

Episodes of ‘Tokyo Revengers’ with original Japanese audio and English subtitles will be available on Crunchyroll and VRV outside Asia on the same day they air in Japan. For viewers in South and Southeast Asia, Muse Asia’s official YouTube channel, its affiliates, and Bilibili will stream the episodes. In Japan, the viewers can watch the anime on Netflix Japan with Japanese audio and subtitles.

Tokyo Revengers Episode 2 Spoilers

The pilot episode begins with a 26-year-old Takemichi. Life hasn’t been fair to him. He lives in an apartment, the walls of which so thin that his neighbors can hear anytime he turns on his TV. He works at a DVD store where the younger manager constantly berates him. That day, when he lands on the track and watches as the train comes towards him at a horrifying speed, he waits for his unfulfilled life to flash before his eyes, but the only thing he sees is Hinata’s silhouette. Suddenly, he is in the body of his 14-year-old self, on his way with his friends to fight with boys from another school. However, older boys from that school with connections to the Manji Gang show up and thoroughly beat Takemichi and his friends.

Later, he visits Hinata, seeing her for the first time in years. He later protects her brother Naoto from some miscreants and tells him the truth. Naoto immediately believes him and calls him a time leaper. When they shake hands, Takemichi goes back to the future. He learns that Naoto, who was supposed to die with his sister, has survived and is now a police officer. It is Naoto who saved him from the oncoming train. However, Hinata is still dead.

In episode 2, Takemichi might encounter Manjirou “Mikey” Sano, the leader of Manji, and Ken “Draken” Ryuuguuji, Mikey’s lieutenant, while fighting against the leader of the bullies who thrashed him and his friends in episode 1. He might discard his fear and confusion and ardently attempt to save Hinata. Seeing Takemichi’s courage during the underground match and his refusal to go down, Mikey might recruit him for Manji, allowing him to change the gang from within so that Hinata won’t have to die.

