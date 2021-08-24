Based on a Japanese manga series written and illustrated by Ken Wakui, ‘Tokyo Revengers’ is a Shounen action TV anime with romance, science fiction, and action-adventure elements. It follows a 20-something underachiever named Takemichi Hanagaki, who gets thrown in front of an oncoming train. However, instead of dying, he discovers that his consciousness has transported back in time to his middle-school days. He decides to make the best out of the opportunity he has been given and fix certain things in the past so that the future will be better. This includes ensuring the safety of Hinata Tachibana, his middle school girlfriend, who dies due to gun violence in the future. The anime premiered on April 11, 2021. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming episode of the show.

Tokyo Revengers Episode 21 Release Date

‘Tokyo Revengers’ episode 21 is set to release on August 29, 2021, in Japan. The episode will air at various times on MBS, TV Tokyo, TV Aichi, TVh, TVQ, BS Asahi, AT-X, TSK, QAB, and RKK. On March 30, 2021, the show had a special premiere in Japan in which important scenes from the first three episodes were broadcast together. Liden Films Studios developed the series, with Kouichi Hatsumi as the primary director and Yasuyuki Mutou as the primary scriptwriter. Hiroaki Tsutsumi created the music, and Kenichi Oonuki and Keiko Oota designed the characters. Pop group Official HiGE DANdism sang the show’s opening theme, “Cry Baby.” The ending theme for the first 12 episodes is eill’s “Koko de Iki wo shite.” After that, Nakimushi’s “Tokyo Wonder.” serves as the ending theme.

Where to Stream Tokyo Revengers Season 1 Online?

Episodes of ‘Tokyo Revengers’ with original Japanese audio and English subtitles will be available on Crunchyroll and VRV outside Asia on the same day they air in Japan. For viewers in South and Southeast Asia, Muse Asia’s official YouTube channel, its affiliates, and Bilibili will stream the episodes. In Japan, the viewers can watch the anime on Netflix Japan with Japanese audio and subtitles.

Tokyo Revengers Episode 21 Spoilers

After taking down Kazutora, Chome, and Chonbo, Mikey falls to his knees. Sensing an opportunity, one of the captains of Valhalla leads his crew toward Mikey, intending to beat him and end the battle. The aforementioned Valhalla captain has a mask over his face, but Takemichi feels that he recognizes him. He and the other members of Toman try to get to Mikey before it’s too late, but they are unsuccessful.

Suddenly, Kisaki steps in between Valhalla and Mikey with the rest of the 3rd division and declares that they will protect the Toman leader. Takemichi suddenly realizes that the masked Valhalla captain is Chouji, whom he earlier saw with Kisaki. He begins to comprehend Kisaki’s entire plan. No matter whichever side loses, Kisaki ultimately wins this battle. This is when Baji arrives and hits Kisaki with a pipe.

Takemichi and Chifuyu try to convince Baji not to fight Kisaki because he will end up hurting Mikey if he does. Takemichi seemingly protects Baji from being stabbed by Kazutora, which has been one of his missions. However, Baji doesn’t listen and tells Takemichi to take care of Mikey before taking on all fifty members of the 3rd division alone. He beats all of them up and reaches Kisaki. But then, he suddenly starts coughing up blood and falls to his knees, revealing that the injury he sustained from Kazutora is quite serious.

In episode 21, believing that Kazutora has taken another person away from him, Mikey will likely try to kill him, making Takemichi think that the bleak future is now inevitable. Baji might get up and do something so drastic that will stop his one friend from killing another.

