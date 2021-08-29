Developed from a Japanese manga series written and illustrated by Ken Wakui, ‘Tokyo Revengers’ is a Shounen action TV anime with romance, science fiction, and action-adventure elements. The story revolves around a 20-something underachiever named Takemichi Hanagaki, whose consciousness travels back to his middle school body, giving him an opportunity to set things right in his life. The anime premiered on April 11, 2021. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming episode of the show.

Tokyo Revengers Episode 22 Release Date

‘Tokyo Revengers’ episode 22 is set to release on September 5, 2021, in Japan. The episode will air at various times on MBS, TV Tokyo, TV Aichi, TVh, TVQ, BS Asahi, AT-X, TSK, QAB, and RKK. On March 30, 2021, the show had a special premiere in Japan in which important scenes from the first three episodes were broadcast together. Liden Films Studios developed the series, with Kouichi Hatsumi as the primary director and Yasuyuki Mutou as the primary scriptwriter. Hiroaki Tsutsumi created the music, and Kenichi Oonuki and Keiko Oota designed the characters. Pop group Official HiGE DANdism sang the show’s opening theme, “Cry Baby.” The ending theme for the first 12 episodes is eill’s “Koko de Iki wo shite.” After that, Nakimushi’s “Tokyo Wonder.” serves as the ending theme.

Where to Stream Tokyo Revengers Season 1 Online?

Episodes of ‘Tokyo Revengers’ with original Japanese audio and English subtitles will be available on Crunchyroll and VRV outside Asia on the same day they air in Japan. For viewers in South and Southeast Asia, Muse Asia’s official YouTube channel, its affiliates, and Bilibili will stream the episodes. In Japan, the viewers can watch the anime on Netflix Japan with Japanese audio and subtitles.

Tokyo Revengers Episode 22 Spoilers

In episode 21, after seeing Baji fall, Chifuyu rushes toward him, demanding to know what Kisaki has done to him. Takemichi realizes that the stab wound that Baji has received from Kazutora was indeed serious. Horrified, he realizes that the future he has come from is coming true. Mikey gets up and climbs down the heap of the cars, revealing that he hasn’t killed Kazutora yet because Baji pleaded to him not to do it. Now that Kazutora has taken Baji from him as well, Mikey is free to kill him.

Hanma, who is still standing, says the fight between Valhalla and Toman isn’t over yet, but Mikey takes him down with a single kick, prompting the rest of the Valhalla members to run away. As he begins beating Kazutora, the latter thinks of his time with Baji. Suddenly, Baji gets up, climbs down the pile, declares that he is alright, and then stabs himself. Before dying, Baji tells Takemichi to take care of Mikey and Toman.

After Kazutora taunts Mikey, the latter starts beating him again. Takemichi steps up and stands between them. As Mikey focuses his anger on Takemichi to remove him from his path, Takemichi tells him that Baji killed himself because he didn’t want Mikey to blame Kazutora for it. As both Mikey and Kazutora come to realize the extent of their friend’s sacrifice, Mikey sees the charm that Takemichi found and originally belonged to Baji, and the fire in his eyes starts to die down.

In episode 22, the police might arrive. That will probably lead to everyone leaving, except for Kazutora, who will stay to accept responsibility for his actions. Takemichi and Drakken might later visit Kazutora in prison to relay a message from Mikey.

Read More: Anime like Tokyo Revengers