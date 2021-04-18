Based on a Japanese manga series written and illustrated by Ken Wakui, ‘Tokyo Revengers’ is a shounen action anime show that revolves around a 20-something underachiever Takemichi Hanagaki who learns from the TV news that his girlfriend from middle school, Hinata Tachibana, has been murdered by the notorious Tokyo Manji Gang. While returning from work one day, someone pushes him onto the railway tracks as a train comes rushing in. Instead of dying, he discovers that he has traveled back in time to his middle school days. Takemichi decides to take control of his fate and ensure that Hinata lives. The series premiered on April 11, 2021. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming episode of the show.

Tokyo Revengers Episode 3 Release Date

‘Tokyo Revengers’ episode 3 is set to release on April 25, 2021, on MBS, TV Tokyo, TV Aichi, TVh, TVQ, BS Asahi, AT-X, TSK, QAB, and RKK. On March 30, 2021, the show had a special premiere in Japan in which important scenes from the first three episodes were broadcast together. Liden Films Studios developed the series, with Kouichi Hatsumi as the primary director and Yasuyuki Mutou as the primary scriptwriter. Hiroaki Tsutsumi created the music, and Kenichi Oonuki and Keiko Oota designed the characters. Pop group Official HiGE DANdism sang the show’s opening theme, “Cry Baby,” while eill sang its ending theme, “Koko de Iki wo shite.”

Where to Stream Tokyo Revengers Season 1 Online?

Episodes of ‘Tokyo Revengers’ with original Japanese audio and English subtitles will be available on Crunchyroll and VRV outside Asia on the same day they air in Japan. For viewers in South and Southeast Asia, Muse Asia’s official YouTube channel, its affiliates, and Bilibili will stream the episodes. In Japan, the viewers can watch the anime on Netflix Japan with Japanese audio and subtitles.

Tokyo Revengers Episode 3 Spoilers

In episode 2, Naoto makes Takemichi read everything the police have on the Manji Gang. They deduce that if they shake their hands, Takemichi can potentially go back to the past. Naoto tells him that he has to ensure that the two current leaders of the gang, Manjirou “Mikey” Sano and Tetta Kisaki, don’t meet each other in the past. When they clasp their hands, Takemichi discovers that he has once more traveled back to the past, making him realize that Naoto was correct in his assessment. However, he can’t spend much time dwelling on it as his younger self and friends are slaves to Kiyomasa’s Gang.

When Takemichi tries to ask the gang about Mikey and Tetta, Kiyomasa nearly beats him to death. Takemichi’s resolve to save Hinata is rejuvenated after he meets her and sees her own willingness to protect him. Takuya Yamamoto, the frailest person among Takemichi’s friends, is supposed to fight next in the underground brawls organized by Kiyomasa’s Gang. The episode ends as Takemichi challenges Kiyomasa himself. In episode 3, Takemichi might fight Kiyomasa and impress Mikey and his subordinate Ken “Draken” Ryuuguuji, who might recruit him for the Manji gang.

