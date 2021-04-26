Developed from a Japanese manga series written and illustrated by Ken Wakui, ‘Tokyo Revengers’ is a shounen science fiction action anime show. It revolves around underachiever Takemichi Hanagaki. Despite being in his late 20s, Takemichi lacks direction in his life. One day, while returning from work, he gets pushed onto the railway tracks while a train comes rushing in. Instead of getting a flashback of his entire life, he sees his middle school girlfriend, Hinata Tachibana, who he has heard on the news was recently killed by the notorious Tokyo Manji Gang. He suddenly discovers that he has traveled back in time and is now in the body of his middle-school self. Eventually, overcoming all the doubts and fear, he decides to save Hinata.

Tokyo Revengers Episode 4 Release Date

‘Tokyo Revengers’ episode 4, titled ‘Return,’ is set to release on May 2, 2021, on MBS, TV Tokyo, TV Aichi, TVh, TVQ, BS Asahi, AT-X, TSK, QAB, and RKK. On March 30, 2021, the show had a special premiere in Japan in which important scenes from the first three episodes were broadcast together. Liden Films Studios developed the series, with Kouichi Hatsumi as the primary director and Yasuyuki Mutou as the primary scriptwriter. Hiroaki Tsutsumi created the music, and Kenichi Oonuki and Keiko Oota designed the characters. Pop group Official HiGE DANdism sang the show’s opening theme, “Cry Baby,” while eill sang its ending theme, “Koko de Iki wo shite.”

Where to Stream Tokyo Revengers Season 1 Online?

Episodes of ‘Tokyo Revengers’ with original Japanese audio and English subtitles will be available on Crunchyroll and VRV outside Asia on the same day they air in Japan. For viewers in South and Southeast Asia, Muse Asia’s official YouTube channel, its affiliates, and Bilibili will stream the episodes. In Japan, the viewers can watch the anime on Netflix Japan with Japanese audio and subtitles.

Tokyo Revengers Episode 4 Spoilers

In episode 3, Takemichi fights Kiyomasa and refuses to go down no matter how much he gets beaten up. He realizes that this is his only chance to meet Manjirou “Mikey” Sano or Tetta Kisaki and then prevent them from meeting each other. Suddenly, the crowd goes silent as Mikey and his lieutenant, Ken “Draken” Ryuuguuji, arrive at the scene. Mickey declares Takemichi as his friend. Before leaving, he beats up Kiyomasa for arranging the underground fights.

Later, Sendo, the leader among Takemichi and his friends, admits that he was ready to stab Kiyomasa and thanks Takemichi for freeing them from Kiyomasa’s gang’s control. The following day, Mickey and Ryuuguuji show up at Takemichi’s school. This prompts a confrontation between them and Hinata, who slaps Mickey. But Mickey doesn’t hit back, asserting that he never hurts girls. Later, he tells Takemichi that he wants to bring a new age of delinquency.

In episode 4, Hinata might help Takemichi study. Takemichi might meet Hinata’s mother, who will probably ask him if he is Hinata’s boyfriend, making her daughter embarrassed. Hinata might reveal to Takemichi that her brother wants to become a policeman like their father.

