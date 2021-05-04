Based on a Japanese manga series written and illustrated by Ken Wakui, ‘Tokyo Revengers’ is a shounen science fiction action anime that tells the story of the 20-something underachiever Takemichi Hanagaki. He lives in an apartment with thin walls and works at a DVD store where the younger manager constantly berates him. He learns that his middle-school girlfriend, Hinata, has been killed by the notorious Tokyo Manji Gang. One day, while returning from work, he is shoved in front of an oncoming train. Instead of his entire life flashing before his eyes, the only person he sees is Hinata. Suddenly, he finds that he is inside the body of his middle school self. He subsequently decides to protect Hinata at any cost.

The series premiered on April 11, 2021. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming episode of the show.

Tokyo Revengers Episode 5 Release Date

‘Tokyo Revengers’ episode 5, titled ‘Releap,’ is set to release on May 9, 2021, on MBS, TV Tokyo, TV Aichi, TVh, TVQ, BS Asahi, AT-X, TSK, QAB, and RKK. On March 30, 2021, the show had a special premiere in Japan in which important scenes from the first three episodes were broadcast together. Liden Films Studios developed the series, with Kouichi Hatsumi as the primary director and Yasuyuki Mutou as the primary scriptwriter. Hiroaki Tsutsumi created the music, and Kenichi Oonuki and Keiko Oota designed the characters. Pop group Official HiGE DANdism sang the show’s opening theme, “Cry Baby,” while eill sang its ending theme, “Koko de Iki wo shite.”

Where to Stream Tokyo Revengers Season 1 Online?

Episodes of ‘Tokyo Revengers’ with original Japanese audio and English subtitles will be available on Crunchyroll and VRV outside Asia on the same day they air in Japan. For viewers in South and Southeast Asia, Muse Asia’s official YouTube channel, its affiliates, and Bilibili will stream the episodes. In Japan, the viewers can watch the anime on Netflix Japan with Japanese audio and subtitles.

Tokyo Revengers Episode 5 Spoilers

In episode 4, Hinata decides to help Takemichi study and invites him to her home. She later admits that she wants to know him more. They go to the roof of her building to watch the fireworks, and he accidentally takes Naoto’s hand. This pulls Takemichi back to the past. He learns that while he is in the past, his adult body goes into suspended animation. Takemichi decides to reach out to Mikey. Naoto observes the significant changes in his personality, making Takemichi ecstatic. They realize that Takemichi’s travel has altered the past, and his once close friend, Atsushi Sendo, is now a administer in the Tokyo Manji Gang.

When he first sees Sendo after all these years, Takemichi marvels at how much his friend has changed. When they are alone on the roof, Sendo reveals to him that he was the one who pushed him onto the railway tracks. He has figured out that Takemichi can time travel. Sendo tells Takemichi that he now works under Kisaki, admitting he lives in constant fear of his boss. He also reveals that Draken is dead. Before he leaps to his death, Sendo asks Takemichi to save everyone. In episode 5, the identity of the young man with glasses might be revealed. Takemichi will likely go back to the past and try to save Draken, realizing that the latter’s survival will ensure the safety of the others.

Read More: Best Shounen Anime of All Time