Based on a Japanese manga series written and illustrated by Ken Wakui, ‘Tokyo Revengers’ is a shounen anime show with time travel, delinquency, and romance themes. The story revolves around a 20-something underachiever named Takemichi Hanagaki. He discovers that his girlfriend from middle school, Hinata, has been killed by the notorious Tokyo Manji Gang. One day, while returning from his work, he gets pushed in front of an oncoming train. Instead of seeing his life flash before his eyes, he sees the image of only one individual, Hinata. He suddenly discovers that he is not dead but has traveled back in time to his middle school days. Takemichi subsequently decides to alter the past in the hopes of shaping the future and saving Hinata. The series premiered on April 11, 2021. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming episode of the show.

Tokyo Revengers Episode 6 Release Date

‘Tokyo Revengers’ episode 6 is set to release on May 16, 2021, on MBS, TV Tokyo, TV Aichi, TVh, TVQ, BS Asahi, AT-X, TSK, QAB, and RKK. On March 30, 2021, the show had a special premiere in Japan in which important scenes from the first three episodes were broadcast together. Liden Films Studios developed the series, with Kouichi Hatsumi as the primary director and Yasuyuki Mutou as the primary scriptwriter. Hiroaki Tsutsumi created the music, and Kenichi Oonuki and Keiko Oota designed the characters. Pop group Official HiGE DANdism sang the show’s opening theme, “Cry Baby,” while eill sang its ending theme, “Koko de Iki wo shite.”

Where to Stream Tokyo Revengers Season 1 Online?

Episodes of ‘Tokyo Revengers’ with original Japanese audio and English subtitles will be available on Crunchyroll and VRV outside Asia on the same day they air in Japan. For viewers in South and Southeast Asia, Muse Asia’s official YouTube channel, its affiliates, and Bilibili will stream the episodes. In Japan, the viewers can watch the anime on Netflix Japan with Japanese audio and subtitles.

Tokyo Revengers Episode 6 Spoilers

In episode 5, Takemichi gets fired from his job after missing work for two straight weeks. He then meets Naoto, and they together deduce that if Takemichi manages to save Draken in the past, he will save Hinata in the present, and Atsushi will not commit suicide. After he leaps back to the past, Takemichi finds himself under a scantly-clad attractive woman. Panicking and wondering how this has happened, he flees from the room and later runs into Hinata, who claims that he seems to have two different personalities. This makes Takemichi reflect on his younger self.

After receiving a phone call from Draken, Takemichi heads to a nearby shrine. There, he learns the girl from earlier also belongs in the Manji or Toman Gang. It is revealed that the group is meeting to figure out a strategy for the Moebius Gang, a rival crew with members older than those of Toman. They attacked a friend of one of Toman’s members, Pah. After Pah admits that he wants revenge, Mikey declares that they will fight Moebius on August 3. A shocked Takemichi realizes that it’s the day when Mikey is supposed to kill Draken.

Takemichi subsequently starts following Draken, hoping to keep him safe. Mikey and Draken visit the hospital to see the girlfriend of Pah’s friend. Moebius’ leader, Nobutaka Osanai, raped her and put her in a coma. The girl’s father is there, and he lashes out against Drakan and Mikey, holding them responsible for what happened to his daughter. Although Mikey wants to deny it, Draken humbly accepts the responsibility. After the girls’ parents leave, Draken reminds Mikey that all their members have families and asks him to be more considerate. Takemichi, who has been listening in all along, realizes that Draken is Mikey’s conscience. It’s no wonder Mikey started walking on the wrong path after Draken’s death.

In episode 6, Takemichi might travel back to the future and meet Osanai to know what really happened on August 3 years ago. He and Naoto will likely deduce that someone is plotting from behind the shadows to get the two gangs to fight each other. Takemichi will probably go back to the past to figure out who the main culprit is.

