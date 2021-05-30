‘Tokyo Revengers’ is a shounen anime with time travel, delinquency, and romance themes. It is based on a Japanese manga series written and illustrated by Ken Wakui. The story revolves around Takemichi Hanagaki, a 20-something underachiever who gets pushed in front of an oncoming train one day. Instead of dying, his consciousness goes back in time to his middle-school body. He has recently heard on the news that Hinata Tachibana, his girlfriend from middle school, was killed in an incident related to gang violence. In the past, he inevitably runs into her, and all the memories he made with her come rushing back. He subsequently makes his life’s mission to save her from her eventual fate. Helping him is Hinata’s brother Naoto, who in the present time is a police officer. The series premiered on April 11, 2021. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming episode of the show.

Tokyo Revengers Episode 9 Release Date

‘Tokyo Revengers’ episode 9 is set to release on June 6, 2021, in Japan. The episode will air at various times on MBS, TV Tokyo, TV Aichi, TVh, TVQ, BS Asahi, AT-X, TSK, QAB, and RKK. On March 30, 2021, the show had a special premiere in Japan in which important scenes from the first three episodes were broadcast together. Liden Films Studios developed the series, with Kouichi Hatsumi as the primary director and Yasuyuki Mutou as the primary scriptwriter. Hiroaki Tsutsumi created the music, and Kenichi Oonuki and Keiko Oota designed the characters. Pop group Official HiGE DANdism sang the show’s opening theme, “Cry Baby,” while eill sang its ending theme, “Koko de Iki wo shite.”

Where to Stream Tokyo Revengers Season 1 Online?

Episodes of ‘Tokyo Revengers’ with original Japanese audio and English subtitles will be available on Crunchyroll and VRV outside Asia on the same day they air in Japan. For viewers in South and Southeast Asia, Muse Asia’s official YouTube channel, its affiliates, and Bilibili will stream the episodes. In Japan, the viewers can watch the anime on Netflix Japan with Japanese audio and subtitles.

Tokyo Revengers Episode 9 Spoilers

In episode 8, as Mikey and Draken continue to destroy his things during their argument, Takemichi snaps and tries to attack them. He ends up falling into a garbage heap. When he gets up, there are feces in his hair. Everyone around him starts laughing, and suddenly things return to normal. Takemichi discovers that the argument started because Mikey didn’t want Pah to go to jail, while Draken wanted to honor Pah’s wishes.

Later, Takemichi, Hinata, Draken, and Emma go to a festival together. Takemichi and Hinata get separated from the other two. The rain starts falling, and they take shelter under a tree. They are about to kiss when Yamagishi calls Takemichi to let him know that a faction of Manji is still angry about what happened to Pah and wants to take revenge. Takemichi later discovers Kiyomizu and some other members of Manji are conspiring with an unknown member of Moebius to attack Draken. Takemichi gets caught and is brutally beaten. Kiyomizu leaves him wrapped in tapes, declaring that they will make him take the fall.

Depressed and broken, Takemichi questions his ability to save anyone. Hinata arrives and frees him. They share their first kiss. Takemichi then starts running, hoping that he is not too late to warn Draken. The episode ends as Hayashi confronts Draken. In episode 9, the Moebius gang would likely attempt to ambush Draken. Takemichi would likely show up in time and try to protect Draken until Mikey and others arrive.

Read More: Best Science Fiction Anime