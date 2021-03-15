‘World Trigger’ is a sci-fi action anime developed from a Japanese manga series written and illustrated by Daisuke Ashihara. The story depicts a world under constant threat of invasion from interdimensional beings known as the Neighbors. Following the first attack, humanity realizes that its conventional weapons are useless against the new threat. This is when a mysterious organization called Border emerges and pushes back the invaders with World Triggers, weapons made from neighbor technology.

Season 1 of ‘World Trigger’ aired from October 5, 2014, to April 3, 2016. Its immense popularity ensured that the show would receive a 2nd season, which premiered on January 10, 2021. Here is everything you need to know about its upcoming episode.

World Trigger Season 2 Episode 10 Release Date

‘World Trigger’ Season 2 episode 10, titled ‘Superior,’ is set to premiere on March 21, 2021, on TV Asahi’s NUMAnimation block. Toei Animation developed the anime. Morio Hatano replaced Kouji Ogawa as the series director for the 2nd season. Hiroyuki Yoshino returned to serve as the scriptwriter. Kenji Kawai provided the music, and Toshihisa Kaiya handled the character designs. TOMORROW X TOGETHER, a boy band from South Korea, performed the opening theme track for season 2, “Force,” while rock group Kami wa Saikoro o Furanai sang the ending theme track, “Mirai Eigō.”

Where to Watch World Trigger Season 2 Online?

Episodes of Season 2 with original Japanese audio and English, Spanish, and Portuguese subtitles are simulcast on Crunchyroll in North America, Latin America, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, Africa, and parts of Europe. In France, the 2nd season is simulcast on Anime Digital Network. In Japan, the season can be viewed on Netflix Japan with Japanese audio and subtitles.

World Trigger Season 2 Episode 10 Spoilers

In episode 9, Osamu, Yūma, Chika, and Hyuse meet Masamune Kido and other Border leaders to convince them to let Hyuse be part of the Tamakoma 2 Unit. Initially, the Border executives are unwilling as Hyuse still doesn’t want to reveal any information about Aftokrator or his Master. The leaders tell Osamu that they recognize that Hyuse’s inclusion will benefit Tamakoma 2, but it will not accomplish anything for Border. Osamu explains that he plans to use Hyuse as a living guide to the countries they have to travel through before reaching their destination.

Hearing this, Kido and most of the other leaders agree to Tamakoma 2’s proposal. But Kido then puts forward the condition that Chika will be part of the expedition team even if her unit is eliminated from the competition. Chika speaks up and accepts the condition on her unit’s behalf. Later, Tamakoma 2 Unit discovers that they will next face Ikoma and Oji Units. They still have to do it without Hyuse as his induction ceremony falls on the same day as the competition. Episode 10 might focus on the three-way battle between Tamakoma 2, Ikoma, and Oji Units.

