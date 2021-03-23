Based on a Japanese manga series written and illustrated by Daisuke Ashihara, ‘World Trigger’ is a science fiction action anime show. It is set in a world under constant threat of invasion from interdimensional beings known as the Neighbors. After their first attack, humanity quickly discovered that their traditional weapons are useless against the invaders. This is when an enigmatic organization called Border emerged, which fought neighbors with World Triggers, weapons made from neighbor technology. Season 1 of ‘World Trigger’ aired from October 5, 2014, to April 3, 2016. Its immense popularity ensured that the show would receive a 2nd season, which premiered on January 10, 2021. Here is everything you need to know about its upcoming episode.

World Trigger Season 2 Episode 11 Release Date

‘World Trigger’ Season 2 episode 11, titled ‘Strong Person,’ is set to premiere on March 28, 2021, on TV Asahi’s NUMAnimation block. Toei Animation developed the anime. Morio Hatano replaced Kouji Ogawa as the series director for the 2nd season. Hiroyuki Yoshino returned to serve as the scriptwriter. Kenji Kawai provided the music, and Toshihisa Kaiya handled the character designs. TOMORROW X TOGETHER, a boy band from South Korea, performed the opening theme track for season 2, “Force,” while rock group Kami wa Saikoro o Furanai sang the ending theme track, “Mirai Eigō.”

Where to Watch World Trigger Season 2 Online?

Episodes of Season 2 with original Japanese audio and English, Spanish, and Portuguese subtitles are simulcast on Crunchyroll in North America, Latin America, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, Africa, and parts of Europe. In France, the 2nd season is simulcast on Anime Digital Network. In Japan, the season can be viewed on Netflix Japan with Japanese audio and subtitles.

World Trigger Season 2 Episode 11 Spoilers

Episode 10 focuses on the initial stages of the three-way fight between Tamakoma 2, Oji, and Ikoma Units. The Ōji Unit picks Cityscape A as the map for the battle because their captain believes its simplicity will work in their favor against Tamakoma 2. Osamu is aware that he might be targeted from the beginning because of their strategy in the last match and start to plan accordingly. During the match, Oji Unit begins categorically searching for Osamu. When Kashio discovers the Ikoma squad’s sniper’s location, Oki, he momentarily chooses to ignore him because his unit’s main target is Osamu.

Oji finds out that he is heading towards a trap set up by the Tamakoma 2 and contacts Kashio to tell him to look for Osamu on the landscape’s southeast side. Kashio and Kai discover the wires and realize that Osamu is nearby. In desperation, Osamu uses the Asteroid to lure them to a certain position and face each other. Osamu leaves the area and heads westward. During his fight with Kashio, Kai becomes overconfident, and Kashio forces him to bail out by using the Composite Bullet. In episode 11, the three-way battle might continue. Osamu might have to find a way to deal with the pursuing Oji Unit.

