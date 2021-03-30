Based on a Japanese manga series written and illustrated by Daisuke Ashihara, ‘World Trigger’ is a science fiction action anime show. It tells the story of a world constantly under the threat of being attacked by interdimensional beings called the Neighbors. Shortly after the first invasion, the humans discover that their traditional weapons are useless against the Neighbors. This is when a mysterious organization named Border emerges to protect Earth, using the eponymous weapons known as the World Trigger. Season 1 of ‘World Trigger’ aired from October 5, 2014, to April 3, 2016. Its immense popularity ensured that the show would receive a 2nd season, which premiered on January 10, 2021. Here is everything you need to know about its upcoming episode.

World Trigger Season 2 Episode 12 Release Date

‘World Trigger’ Season 2 episode 12, titled ‘Rookie,’ is set to premiere on April 4, 2021, on TV Asahi’s NUMAnimation block. Toei Animation developed the anime. Morio Hatano replaced Kouji Ogawa as the series director for the 2nd season. Hiroyuki Yoshino returned to serve as the scriptwriter. Kenji Kawai provided the music, and Toshihisa Kaiya handled the character designs. TOMORROW X TOGETHER, a boy band from South Korea, performed the opening theme track for season 2, “Force,” while rock group Kami wa Saikoro o Furanai sang the ending theme track, “Mirai Eigō.”

Where to Watch World Trigger Season 2 Online?

Episodes of Season 2 with original Japanese audio and English, Spanish, and Portuguese subtitles are simulcast on Crunchyroll in North America, Latin America, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, Africa, and parts of Europe. In France, the 2nd season is simulcast on Anime Digital Network. In Japan, the season can be viewed on Netflix Japan with Japanese audio and subtitles.

World Trigger Season 2 Episode 12 Spoilers

In episode 11, the three-way battle between Tamakoma 2, Oji, and Ikoma Units continues. Oji squad and Kuga are stunned when Ikoma shows up and attacks with Kogetsu: Whirlwind. Ikoma nearly manages to take Kuga out, but the latter survives as he blocks the attack in time. Oji and Kurauchi focus their attack on Kuga, who is caught between the two other units. Tamakoma 2 earns their first point when Kuga decapitates Kurauchi, forcing him to bailout.

Osamu and Chika work together to take Kashio out. However, Captain Oji then arrives and stabs Osamu through the neck. While Osamu bails out of the match, Chika reaches the wire zone that her team’s captain has meticulously set up. Meanwhile, Kuga continues to fight Ikoma and Mizukami inside the wire zone. Chika and Kuga are about to defeat Mizukami together, but Oji steals their kill. The episode ends as Kuga, Ikoma, and Oji face each other. In episode 12, Oji, now missing a limb, might have to fight two best fighters of the opposing teams, and a sniper battle might happen between Chika and Oki.

