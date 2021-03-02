Developed from a Japanese manga series written and illustrated by Daisuke Ashihara, ‘World Trigger’ is a hard sci-fi anime. The story is mostly set in the fictional Mikado City, where one day, an interdimensional rift opens up. From it, monsters called Neighbors start pouring in. Initially, humans have no idea how to fight this alien adversary as their weapons prove to be ineffective against the enemy. At that darkest hour, a beacon of light appears in the form of a clandestine organization called the National Defense Agency or “Border.” They have acquired the Neighbor technology and start using weapons known as the Triggers, with which they pushed the Neighbors back.

Season 1 of ‘World Trigger’ aired from October 5, 2014, to April 3, 2016. Its immense popularity ensured that the show would receive a 2nd season, which premiered on January 10, 2021. Here is everything you need to know about its upcoming episode.

World Trigger Season 2 Episode 8 Release Date

‘World Trigger’ Season 2 episode 8, titled ‘Negotiation,’ is set to premiere on March 7, 2021, on TV Asahi’s NUMAnimation block. Toei Animation developed the anime. Morio Hatano replaced Kouji Ogawa as the series director for the 2nd season. Hiroyuki Yoshino returned to serve as the scriptwriter. Kenji Kawai provided the music, and Toshihisa Kaiya handled the character designs. TOMORROW X TOGETHER, a boy band from South Korea, performed the opening theme track for season 2, “Force,” while rock group Kami wa Saikoro o Furanai sang the ending theme track, “Mirai Eigō.”

Where to Watch World Trigger Season 2 Online?

Episodes of Season 2 with original Japanese audio and English, Spanish, and Portuguese subtitles are simulcast on Crunchyroll in North America, Latin America, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, Africa, and parts of Europe. In France, the 2nd season is simulcast on Anime Digital Network. In Japan, the season can be viewed on Netflix Japan with Japanese audio and subtitles.

World Trigger Season 2 Episode 8 Spoilers

In episode 7, the three-way mock-battle between Tamakoma 2, Kakizaki, and Katori Units intensifies. Hoping for a mutual bail-out, Kakizaki shoots Yūma at a point-blank range. But as his trion body begins to disintegrate, Kakizaki discovers that Yūma has somehow prevented his own bail-out. Yūma subsequently utilizes a scorpion to prevent trion from leaking out.

The Katori Unit desperately tries to defeat Osamu before Yūma gets there, but Osamu forces Wakamura to bail-out by hitting him with a round of asteroids, which Osamu previously set up. After Yūma arrives, he is saved by Katori’s momentary hesitation, giving Tamakoma 2 enough opportunity to force Miura to bail out.

Meanwhile, Chika and Teruya take each other out of the game. Katori attacks Osamu and compels him to bail-out, but not before Osamu sets up a camouflaged wire between Katori and Yūma. Katori gets caught in it, and Yūma defeats her. Tamakoma 2 ends the competition with 7 points. In episode 8, a new team member might be introduced to the Tamakoma 2 Unit.

Read More: Best Sci-Fi Shows of All Time