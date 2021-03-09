Based on a Japanese manga series written and illustrated by Daisuke Ashihara, ‘World Trigger’ is a hard sci-fi action anime. It is set in a world that is constantly under threat of invasion from interdimensional beings known as the Neighbors. After their first attack, humanity found itself to be thoroughly outmatched. This was when an enigmatic organization named Border emerged as Earth’s protector. Using World Triggers, weapons developed with Neighbor technology, Border drove the invaders back.

Season 1 of ‘World Trigger’ aired from October 5, 2014, to April 3, 2016. Its immense popularity ensured that the show would receive a 2nd season, which premiered on January 10, 2021. Here is everything you need to know about its upcoming episode.

World Trigger Season 2 Episode 9 Release Date

‘World Trigger’ Season 2 episode 9, titled ‘Captain,’ is set to premiere on March 14, 2021, on TV Asahi’s NUMAnimation block. Toei Animation developed the anime. Morio Hatano replaced Kouji Ogawa as the series director for the 2nd season. Hiroyuki Yoshino returned to serve as the scriptwriter. Kenji Kawai provided the music, and Toshihisa Kaiya handled the character designs. TOMORROW X TOGETHER, a boy band from South Korea, performed the opening theme track for season 2, “Force,” while rock group Kami wa Saikoro o Furanai sang the ending theme track, “Mirai Eigō.”

Where to Watch World Trigger Season 2 Online?

Episodes of Season 2 with original Japanese audio and English, Spanish, and Portuguese subtitles are simulcast on Crunchyroll in North America, Latin America, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, Africa, and parts of Europe. In France, the 2nd season is simulcast on Anime Digital Network. In Japan, the season can be viewed on Netflix Japan with Japanese audio and subtitles.

World Trigger Season 2 Episode 9 Spoilers

In episode 8, the members of Tamakoma 2 bask in praises from all corners of Border following their victory against the Kakizaki and Katori Units. On the other hand, Kakizaki asks his teammates to forgive him because he believes his over-cautiousness caused them the competition. However, his teammates assure him that it was a good plan for the teams they were facing. As for Katori, her teammates convince her that they must spend more time on strategy before their next match.

Later, Hyuse expresses his desire to join Tamakoma 2 but is still unwilling to reveal any information about Aftokrator or his Master to Border. After much consideration, Osamu agrees to Hyuse’s conditions, as ultimately both of them want to get to Aftokrator. As everyone in Tamakoma Branch realizes, the real problem is how to convince the high-ups at Border. Osamu assures others that he has a plan. The episode ends as the meeting on Tamakoma’s Branch’s request concerning Hyuse begins. Episode 9 might reveal the ultimate decision of Border leaders on Hyuse.

Read More: Best Sci-Fi Anime of All Time