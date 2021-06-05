Developed by Studio MAPPA in collaboration with Avex Pictures, Dugout, and Cygames, ‘Zombieland Saga’ is an original horror-comedy anime. An unhinged producer and necromancer named Kotaro Tatsumi decides to resurrect various music superstars from different eras to form a Saga-based idol group called Franchouchou (alternatively, Fran Chou Chou). ‘Zombieland Saga’ season 1 aired between October 4, 2018, and December 20, 2018. On July 27, 2019, the announcement was made that the series had been renewed for the sophomore season, which premiered on April 8, 2021. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming episode of the series.

Zombieland Saga Season 2 Episode 10 Release Date

Zombieland Saga season 2 (also known as ‘Zombieland Saga: Revenge’) episode 10, titled ‘The SAGA of How These Zombies Will Get Their Revenge,’ is set to premiere on June 10, 2021, in Japan. The episode will be available at various times on AT-X, Tokyo MX, SUN, TVQ, Saga TV, and BS11. Munehisa Sakai served as the primary director, and Shigeru Murakoshi led the writing staff. Yasuharu Takanashi collaborated with the pop group Funta7 on composing the music, while Kasumi Fukagawa designed the characters and served as the chief animation director.

Both the opening and ending themes, “Taiga yo Tomo ni Naite Kure” (“O Saga, Cry with Me”) and “Yume o Te ni, Modoreru Basho mo Nai Hibi o” (“Spending the Days with a Dream and Nowhere to Go Home”) were performed by the voice actresses portraying the members of the zombie idol group Franchouchou.

Where to Stream Zombieland Saga Season 2 Online?

Funimation is set to air the dubbed versions of the episodes of ‘Zombieland Saga’ season 2 or ‘Zombieland Saga: Revenge’ for its subscribers. The episodes are simulcast on Crunchyroll with original Japanese audio and English, Spanish, and Portuguese subtitles. Viewers in Australia and New Zealand can watch the episodes on AnimeLab. Muse Asia will stream the episodes on their YouTube Channel in several countries in Asia, including Bangladesh, Bhutan, Brunei, Cambodia, India, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, Nepal, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam.

Zombieland Saga Season 2 Episode 10 Spoilers

In episode 9, Kiichi’s campaign has drawn the interest of some samurai, and they join the movement. However, Kiichi gradually realizes that these people were involved in the previous uprising. They still ardently believe that the only way they can secure Saga’s future is through violence. It is revealed that Itou works for the government as a spy and assassin and was sent to Saga to keep an eye on the troublemakers. He eventually kills all of Kiichi’s associates. As Kiichi has seen him killing people, he reluctantly tries to kill Kiichi, but Yuugiri arrives in time and saves his life. She convinces Kiichi to leave Saga so he can live and continue his mission.

Yuugiri later confronts Itou, who lets her land the killing blow on him. He dies dreaming the same dream as Kiichi. Yuugiri is subsequently arrested and executed. Her sacrifice doesn’t go in vain as Kiichi manages to ensure Saga’s independence. The episode ends with the revelation that Kiichi’s adoptive grandfather is still active and serves as a bartender at Bar New Jofuku. In episode 11, Kotaro will likely learn that Shinta has found out the truth about the girls. He might have to sacrifice something very important to ensure that the girls’ real identities remain hidden from the general public.

