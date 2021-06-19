Developed by Studio MAPPA in collaboration with Avex Pictures, Dugout, and Cygames, ‘Zombieland Saga’ is an original horror-comedy anime. It tells the story of a group of legendary performers and musicians from various part of history, who has been resurrected to be members of an all-girl idol group, Franchouchou (alternatively, Fran Chou Chou). Their producer hopes that with their success, they will inspire the Saga Prefecture and its idol industry. ‘Zombieland Saga’ season 1 aired between October 4, 2018, and December 20, 2018. On July 27, 2019, the announcement was made that the series had been renewed for the sophomore season, which premiered on April 8, 2021. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming episode of the series.

Zombieland Saga Season 2 Episode 12 Release Date

Zombieland Saga season 2 (also known as ‘Zombieland Saga: Revenge’) episode 12, titled ‘The Greatest SAGA In History,’ is set to premiere on June 17, 2021, in Japan. This will be the final episode of the season. The episode will be available at various times on AT-X, Tokyo MX, SUN, TVQ, Saga TV, and BS11. Munehisa Sakai served as the primary director, and Shigeru Murakoshi led the writing staff. Yasuharu Takanashi collaborated with the pop group Funta7 on composing the music, while Kasumi Fukagawa designed the characters and served as the chief animation director.

Both the opening and ending themes, “Taiga yo Tomo ni Naite Kure” (“O Saga, Cry with Me”) and “Yume o Te ni, Modoreru Basho mo Nai Hibi o” (“Spending the Days with a Dream and Nowhere to Go Home”) were performed by the voice actresses portraying the members of the zombie idol group Franchouchou.

Where to Stream Zombieland Saga Season 2 Online?

Funimation is set to air the dubbed versions of the episodes of ‘Zombieland Saga’ season 2 or ‘Zombieland Saga: Revenge’ for its subscribers. The episodes are simulcast on Crunchyroll with original Japanese audio and English, Spanish, and Portuguese subtitles. Viewers in Australia and New Zealand can watch the episodes on AnimeLab. Muse Asia will stream the episodes on their YouTube Channel in several countries in Asia, including Bangladesh, Bhutan, Brunei, Cambodia, India, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, Nepal, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam.

Zombieland Saga Season 2 Episode 12 Spoilers

In episode 11, Sakura and the other girls wake up to find that their house is adrift in the ocean because of the hurricane. After it reaches land, the house just disintegrates without allowing them the opportunity to get their belongings and make-up out. Meanwhile, Arata discovers that his calls aren’t going through as both electricity and internet are down. New Jofuku gets flooded, but both Kotaro and Xu Fu survive. The girls find a temporary place to stay at a makeshift shelter where they quickly win hearts by helping with chores and entertaining the children.

Arata finds them and gradually realizes that the girls want to be idols to make things better for Saga. One evening, the girls are forced to wear masks as their makeup has worn off. During their performance, the masks break. When the girls admit that they are zombies, the children in the audience laugh it off, claiming that the zombies are scary, but the girls are Franchouchou. Kotaro finally locates them and applies their makeup, telling them that the revenge concert will happen as planned. In episode 12, Franchouchou’s concert might serve as a beacon of hope and resilience for the prefecture still reeling from the effects of the hurricane and flood.

