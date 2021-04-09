Created by Studio MAPPA in collaboration with Avex Pictures, Dugout, and Cygames, ‘Zombieland Saga’ is an original horror-comedy anime series that revolves around the zombie members of the idol group Franchouchou (alternatively, Fran Chou Chou). As the series progresses, the bond between the girls strengthens, and they start performing as a unit. ‘Zombieland Saga’ season 1 aired between October 4, 2018, and December 20, 2018. On July 27, 2019, the announcement was made that the series had been renewed for the sophomore season, which premiered on April 8, 2021. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming episode of the series.

Zombieland Saga Season 2 Episode 2 Release Date

Zombieland Saga season 2 (also known as ‘Zombieland Saga: Revenge’) episode 2, titled ‘The SAGA of an Almost-Broken Radio,’ is set to premiere on April 15, 2021, on AT-X, Tokyo MX, SUN, TVQ, Saga TV, and BS11. Munehisa Sakai served as the primary director, and Shigeru Murakoshi led the writing staff. Yasuharu Takanashi collaborated with the pop group Funta7 on composing the music, while Kasumi Fukagawa designed the characters and served as the chief animation director.

Both the opening and ending themes, “Taiga yo Tomo ni Naite Kure” (“O Saga, Cry with Me”) and “Yume o Te ni, Modoreru Basho mo Nai Hibi o” (“Spending the Days With a Dream and Nowhere to Go Home”) were performed by the voice actresses portraying the members of the zombie idol group Franchouchou.

Where to Stream Zombieland Saga Season 2 Online?

Funimation is set to air the dubbed versions of the episodes of ‘Zombieland Saga’ season 2 or ‘Zombieland Saga: Revenge’ for its subscribers. The episodes will be simulcast on Crunchyroll with original Japanese audio and English, Spanish, and Portuguese subtitles. Viewers in Australia and New Zealand can watch the episodes on AnimeLab. Muse Asia will stream the episodes on their YouTube Channel in several countries in Asia, including Bangladesh, Bhutan, Brunei, Cambodia, India, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, Nepal, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam.

Zombieland Saga Season 2 Episode 2 Spoilers

In the season premiere, all the girls except for Tae now have regular jobs. It is revealed that after their performance at Arpino, Franchouchou witnessed a meteoric rise. The CDs of their album sold like hotcakes. They were booked to perform at Ekimae Fudosan Stadium, which can host 30,000 people. However, on the day of their performance, the girls discover that only 500 tickets had been sold. This put the group in massive debt, and the girls have been working towards decreasing it since.

Meanwhile, Kotaro seems to have lost all his manic energy and is perpetually intoxicated. Sakura tries to convince him to help them but fails. The girls go up on a stage in a death metal club and begin to perform in front of a hostile audience. Kotaro shows up after finally realizing that his purpose for doing this was never about revitalizing Saga. He simply wanted to support the girls. The episode ends as Kotaro returns to his former self. In episode 3, he might get them another gig at a mid-tier music venue so the girls can start their journey back to fame. Sakura might learn who he really is.

